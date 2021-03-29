Pentucket Regional High School has hired Kevin Murray as its new varsity baseball coach, athletic director Dan Thornton announced on Monday.
Murray comes to Pentucket from Austin Prep, where he was supposed to serve as freshman coach last spring before the season was cancelled. Before that Murray served as an assistant at his alma mater Wakefield High, and he also coaches club at Show Baseball New England.
Pentucket will be Murray's first varsity head coaching job, and he said he's thrilled for the opportunity.
"I think it was good timing, I know a couple of the kids in the program and they're really excited about the upcoming season," he said. "I'm excited to get in and get after it, I think it will be a good fit, I'm a younger guy and I hope the kids are excited."
Murray succeeds Mike Wendt, who went 16-26 in two seasons as Pentucket coach. Wendt initially went 2-18 in his first year before leading Pentucket to an incredible comeback season in 2019. Pentucket finished 14-8 to win the Cape Ann League Kinney Division championship and then beat Newburyport in the state tournament on its way to a 2019 Division 3 North quarterfinal appearance, and after the season Wendt was named CAL Kinney Coach of the Year.
Wendt said Monday that he plans to retire from teaching after this year and decided the time was right to step away, and Thornton praised him for his contributions to the program.
"He's such a good guy, we'll miss having him around for sure," Thornton said.
The spring baseball season is scheduled to begin on April 26.
