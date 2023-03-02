At the end of the day, the final score will look a tad deceiving.
But playing the role of heavy underdog in Wednesday night's first round of the Division 3 playoffs, the Pentucket hockey team gave No. 4 Nauset all it could handle. After Nick Kutcher found the back of the net with just over seven minutes left in the third period, the No. 29-seeded Panthers only trailed by a goal. Throw in another stellar performance from senior two-time All-CAL goalie Ben Guertin (34 saves), and everyone at the Charles Moore Arena could feel an upset happening.
However, the home team had other plans.
Nauset (16-5-0) scored with five minutes left, then added an empty-netter to come away with the 5-2 win to advance to the Div. 3 Round of 16. For Pentucket (10-11-0), a terrific season that saw the program claim a share of the CAL Baker title comes to an end.
It was a 3-0 lead for Nauset after the first period, but Pentucket started to claw back when Paolo Orlando scored early in the second. The Panthers also were unfortunately playing without the area's top scorer in senior Jack Stewart (18 goals), who was out with an illness.
