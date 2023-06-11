0.8 seconds.
That’s all that stood between the Pentucket girls lacrosse team getting an opportunity to win Sunday’s Division 3 Quarterfinal game in overtime, or see its season end in heartbreak.
Unfortunately for the No. 5 Panthers, it was the latter.
In what ended up being a truly epic quarterfinal, No. 4 Foxborough got a goal from Val Beigel with 0.8 seconds left, breaking a tie game in the literal final second to stun Pentucket, 14-13, and advance to the Division 3 Semifinals. The Panthers tied the game at 13-13 with just under 2:30 left on a goal from Ella Palmer, but Beigel and the Warriors were able to beat the clock for the dagger.
It wasn’t the end anyone envisioned, but Pentucket (14-6) still had a strong season.
The Panthers made it to their second straight Division 3 Quarterfinal, and had quite the senior leadership with St. Michael’s commit Audrey Conover, Bethaney Cloutier, Kate Drislane, Madi Kuchar and Zoe Wegryzn. Plus, the future still looks extremely bright with top scorers Palmer, Cat Colvin, Sydney Trout, Kate Conover and Ashley Gagnon all being underclassmen.
No. 2 boys fall to Falmouth
There will be no “Newburyport vs. Pentucket Part 3” in the Division 3 semifinals.
Sunday afternoon, No. 2 Pentucket saw its season come to an end at Whittier Tech, falling to No. 7 Falmouth in the quarterfinals, 12-9. It was a tie game at 8-8 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Clippers — the ones from Falmouth, that is — took a two-goal lead with 3:13 left and were able to hold on for the mini-upset victory.
It will instead now be Clippers vs. Clippers in the semis (time and date TBD).
But for CAL Kinney champion Pentucket, there was still plenty of positives to take from this spring.
