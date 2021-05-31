Finishing Saturday with a six-point lead at the Division 4 state relays, Pentucket girls track just needed a strong showing in the pole vault to clinch the team title.
With the track all dried out on Monday, Pentucket's vaulters took to the skies and made sure to bring the trophy back home to West Newbury with them.
Pentucket's pole vault relay team of Kinneal Dickens, Jillian Colbert and Hannah Linehan tied for first to clinch the Division 4 state relay championship. The trio combined for a total height of 22-0, tying Weston for first while edging out top competitor Stoneham to ensure the team victory.
All three vaulters finished with personal bests, with Dickens vaulting 8-6, Colbert 7-0 and Linehan 6-6.
The pole vault win gave Pentucket six first-place finishes on the weekend and a total team score of 64. Pentucket largely dominated the sprinting events, with Sabrina Campbell and Emily Rubio each taking part of three first-place teams while Reese Gallant, Kinneal Dickens and Sage Smith all helped win two.
Pentucket won the 4x100 (Sabrina Campbell, Smith, Dickens, Gallant; 52.53), 4x200 (Sabrina Campbell, E. Rubio, Smith, Syeira Campbell; 1:48.35), 4x800 (Libby Murphy, Kaylie Dalgar, Erin Muir, Phoebe Rubio; 10:22.73), shuttle hurdles (Meaghan Grenham, Lia Goodwin, E. Rubio, Dickens; 72.49) and high jump relay (E. Rubio, Sabrina Campbell, Gallant; 13-11 1/4).
Pentucket also took fifth in the shot put (Ava Snyder, Riley Bucco, Goodwin; 75-2 1/2), sixth in the sprint medley relay (Hannah Linehan, Katelyn Sudbay, Lia Alsup, Ella Edic; 4:55.33) and sixth in the javelin (Abby Dube, Sabrina Campbell, Alsup; 184-6).
