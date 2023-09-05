WEST NEWBURY — Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Brenda Erhardt invite the Pentucket Regional School District community to attend the opening of the district’s new stadium on Friday.
The new stadium will host its first football game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, when the Pentucket Regional Middle-High School Panthers host Hamilton-Wenham. It will be the first night football home game in school history.
The opening of the stadium is part of the three-phase construction project to replace the district’s middle and high schools and reimagine the school campus. The new field, built on the site of the former middle school, will host football, soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey games.
“We are very excited to show off one of the crown jewels of our school buildings project,” Principal Erhardt said. “Our school community has been patient for the past several years as the new campus unfolded. We’re eager to show off this new, amazing facility, and we hope parents, students and supporters will celebrate Opening Night.”
All members of the school community are welcome. Admission is free.
“This has been years in the making, and we want to make sure as many people as possible can attend,” Superintendent Bartholomew said. “The new stadium is one of the last pieces of our school building project. We want our community to celebrate the progress we’ve made.”
