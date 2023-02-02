You all know the drill at this point.
Today, we’re looking at where each Pentucket team currently stands as we’re only a few weeks away from the MIAA playoffs.
Records in this article are current through Wednesday, Feb. 2, and as always we’ll be going in the alphabetical order of how the sports appear on the MAScores website.
Boys Basketball
First things first, Cole Vuylsteke is having a fantastic year.
The senior captain is pacing the team both with his scoring (14.7 ppg, 25 3s), as well as his invaluable effort and leadership on the court. If he gets hot from the floor, the Panthers (4-9) can be competitive against anybody in the CAL.
Fellow senior captains Owen Tedeschi (7.7 ppg) and Max MacDonald (7.6 ppg) have also played well, and the team has received some much-needed contributions from juniors Nicolas Yassmine (6.0 ppg, 12 3s) and Peter Hart (5.0 ppg) as well as sophomore Matthew Pipan (11.4 ppg).
But the Panthers — who are currently on a two-game winning streak — have some work to do.
Coming in at No. 52 in the latest Division 3 power rankings released Tuesday, it’d be a tall order for the team to make up 20 spots over their last seven games. But the Panthers can still make the playoffs by finishing with a .500 record or better, which is still very much in the realm of possibility.
Girls Basketball
The Panthers (11-4) seem to be hitting their stride at the perfect time.
The team has won six of its last seven games, with its lone loss during that stretch coming on a buzzer-beater to a Cathedral (Boston) team ranked No. 1 in Division 4. Despite that minor setback, the Panthers themselves are still sitting comfortably at No. 12 in Division 2, with still plenty of time to jump into the top-10.
Senior captain Alyssa Thompson (9.3 ppg, 14 3s) has been on fire of late, and returning Daily News All-Stars Gabby Bellacqua (12.6 ppg) and Abby Dube (9.1 ppg, 25 3s) have continued to live up to their lofty reputations. Fellow captains Audrey Conover and Bethany Cloutier have rounded out that solid starting-5, and the team has gotten nice bench contributions from junior Ava Diburro, sophomore Kate Conover and freshmen Sophia Bellacqua and Amelia Crowe.
What you do have to like about the Panthers is their strength of schedule.
Besides playing Newburyport — one of the best teams in the state — twice in CAL action, Pentucket went out and scheduled tough non-league games against Brockton, Bishop Fenwick and Cathedral. Then there was the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic tournament that saw the team play Westford Academy, Andover — last year’s Div. 1 runner-up — and Methuen.
When the state tournament does start up, the Panthers will be prepared.
Boys Hockey
Well, well, well. Look what we have here!
We’re well past the midway point of the regular season, and thanks to a current two-game winning streak the Panthers (5-6-1) find themselves sitting alone atop the CAL Baker standings. Perennially a bottom-dweller in the league, the program has surged this winter thanks to the hard work and improvement of the athletes, as well as the guidance of second-year head coach Dan Bly.
The Panthers have the highest-scoring offense in the CAL at 3.8 goals per game, and are right on the cut line at No. 32 in the Division 3 rankings. But with how the team has been playing of late, as well as how close they are to a .500 record, a playoff berth seems well in reach.
Senior Jack Stewart has led the team offensively with 12 goals and 3 assists, and fellow senior Nolan Cole is right behind with 10 goals and 3 assists. The Panthers have also received contributions from Cam Smith (4g, 9a), Nick Kutcher (6g, 3a), Nolan Gorski (2g, 6a) and Aaron Wirwicz (3g, 3a), and senior stalwart goalie Ben Guertin is a returning Daily News All-Star from a year ago.
Indoor Track
It’s just about time for postseason meets, and both the boys and girls indoor track teams are coming off regular seasons with plenty of highlights.
The girls, especially, have some superstars.
The Panthers (2-2) finished .500 in the CAL after close losses to North Reading and Newburyport, but have two of the top sprinters in the league in Sydney Trout and Sage Smith. Only a sophomore, Trout has the two fastest times in the area this winter in the 55-dash (7.49pr), and Smith (7.56) is right behind her in that event. Smith, a returning Daily News All-Star from a year ago, is also is the area leader in the long jump with a personal-best leap of 17-2.50.
Elsewhere, Wynter Smith has the three-fastest times in the area in the 55-hurdles (9.20pr), Delaney Meagher has the three-best leaps in the high jump (5-4pr), Riley Bucco has the two-best throws in the shot put (31.5pr) and the 4x200 relay team has all four of the fastest times in the area (1:47.45pr).
The boys (1-3), meanwhile, picked up their first and only win earlier this week against Lynnfield.
Returning Daily News All-Star Yanni Kakouris has continued to perform well in the sprints and the long jump (19-7.50pr), but he isn’t the only highlight. Braeden Roche has the second-fastest time in the area in the 600 (1:27.37), Jackson Beauparlant has the second-fastest time in the 1000 (2:38.99) and the 4x200 relay of Kakouris, Kade Dennis, Gabriel MacLeod and Joel Spaulding have put up a personal-best 1:35.18 (second-best in area).
The CAL Indoor Track Open is Tuesday at the New Balance Center.
Wrestling
Similar to track, the postseason meets for wrestling are about to start up.
Returning Daily News MVP Trevor Kamuda has continued to dominate at 145, and just recently came in second at the CAL/NEC Open. But perhaps the story of the season has come from his younger brother, Tanner. A sophomore — and also a returning Daily News All-Star from a year ago — Tanner Kamuda turned heads when he won at the CAL/NEC Open at 120 after upsetting the No. 1 seed in the finals.
So look out for both brothers at the upcoming Sectionals and beyond.
But they’re not the only Panthers who have starred.
Adam Newman has had a terrific season at 160, and just came in third at the league meet. But the team has also seen massive improvements and has received contributions from Lucien Parenteau at 132, Dylan Gately at 170, Mason Skinner at 182 and Josh Breen at 195.
