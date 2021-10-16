Courtesy Photo

The Pentucket girls cross country team finished an impressive third place at Friday night's popular Bob McIntyre Twilight Invitational down at the Cape in Barnstable. Out of over 2,000 runners from across New England, Phoebe Rubio (12th, 18:58.8), Kaylie Dalgar (19th, 19:17.4) and Audrey Conover (25th, 19:52.8) all placed high enough to earn medals. The Pentucket girls team is, from left: Audrey Conover, Kate Conover, Ella Edic, Kaylie Dalgar, Pheobie Rubio, Libby Murphy and Bryanna Whyman.