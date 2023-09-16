It's always good to get a reminder that sometimes, the talk that happens between coaches in players within the four walls of a locker room is all that matters.
Pentucket is one such recent example.
After a 1-10 season a year ago, outside pundits -- including here at the Daily News -- expected the Panthers to be improved this year, but to what level was the question. Yes, it was a great, feel-good story last week when the Panthers played their first home game at their new stadium in four years, and capped an emotional night with a victory over Hamilton-Wenham.
But how sustainable was that?
Certainly, traveling to North Reading -- the defending Division 5 Super Bowl champions -- for its home opener in Week 2 would act as a wake-up call of sorts for Pentucket. How would the Panthers stack up against a much stiffer level of competition? Are they legit?
But, that's why you leave the question-asking to dumb reporters.
Friday evening, Pentucket traveled down to the defending champs and shocked the entire CAL. Caleb Meisner threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and Manny Gasca delivered the game-winning TD in overtime to lead the Panthers to a stunning, 24-16, victory over the Hornets. So yes, it took just two weeks for the Panthers to double their win total from a season ago.
But do you know who was the least surprised to see them win?
"The guys were obviously excited with the outcome, but we weren't surprised," said Pentucket co-coach Dan Leary. "They had a good week of practice and just a good offseason in general. I mean, 2-0 is great, but it's not entirely shocking for us in the locker room. We were confident coming into the season that we could compete in each game. There's still a lot of football left, but we're of course happy to be 2-0."
North Reading (0-2) has now lost two overtime games to start its season.
The Hornets struck first on a Will Batten 1-yard touchdown run and conversion, but Pentucket responded when Meisner found fellow captain Kevin Reiter on a 5-yard strike, and then hit Aaron Ketschke to make it 8-8 at halftime. Then trailing 16-8, Meisner connected with sophomore Steven Harper on a 10-yard TD strike late in the third quarter, and called his own number on the conversion to tie the game heading into the final frame. North Reading executed a great two-minute drill and had a 4th-and-goal in the closing seconds of the game, but after a failed kick at the end of regulation last week against Amesbury, the Hornets went for it instead this time and were stopped.
So overtime they went.
Pentucket got the ball first, and it took just two plays for Gasca, a Georgetown resident, to run for 7 yards and then punch in the 3-yard TD. Luke Zavaski caught the conversion from Meisner to make it 24-16, and all the Panthers needed now was a stop. Again the Hornets faced a 4th-and-goal from the 1, and this time big nose tackle Breison Marte made a fantastic play to get into the backfield and stuff the running back in his tracks, before his Panther teammates could rally in for the gang tackle and end the game.
"(North Reading) is two plays away from being 2-0," said Leary. "But I just think it speaks to the quality of the teams in our league. Caleb played well and did a good job of spreading the ball out, and guys like Luke Zavaski and Kevin Reiter made a handful of nice plays all over the field. We still need to clean up some of the turnovers and the penalties, but it was an exciting win."
Defensively, both Reiter and another Georgetown native, Shawn Twomey, had interceptions.
Pentucket will face another sten test when it travels to fellow unbeatan Amesbury (2-0) on Friday night.
Pentucket 24, North Reading 16 (OT)
Pentucket (2-0): 0 8 8 0 8 — 24
North Reading (0-2): 8 0 8 0 0 — 16
Second Quarter
P — Kevin Reiter 5 pass from Caleb Meisner (Aaron Ketschke pass from Meisner)
Third Quarter
P — Steven Harper 10 pass from Meisner (Meisner run)
Overtime
P — Manny Gasca 3 run (Luke Zavaski pass from Meisner)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PENTUCKET (21-49): Manny Gasca 16-50, Luke Zavaski 1-0, Caleb Meisner 4-(-1)
PASSING: P — C. Meisner 17-28-2, 225
RECEIVING: P — Zavaski 5-89, Aaron Ketschke 4-61, Kevin Reiter 5-37, Tedy Cloutier 1-23, Steven Harper 1-10, Gasca 1-5
