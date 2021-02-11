Four Pentucket skiers placed in the top 15 overall to help lead the Haverhill boys ski co-op to a second-place finish at Thursday's Interscholastic Meet, the Hillies' best team performance at the North Shore Ski League's championships in recent memory.
Adam Payne placed second overall after taking first in the giant slalom and second in the slalom, finishing with a combined time of 47.03 to come in right behind league champion Tim Haarmann of St. John's Prep. Pentucket's Henry Hartford took fourth overall (49.80), Charlie Greenberg took 12th (52.23) and Paul Parachojuk was 15th (53.24).
Overall Haverhill compiled 576 team points, behind St. John's Prep (705) but edging out perennial NSSL powers North Andover (571) and Masconomet (524). The Newburyport boys took seventh (301), with Ian Keller coming in as the top Clipper finisher (27th, 57.97).
On the girls side, Haverhill took fifth (399 points) and Newburyport took sixth (389). Haverhill's top finishers included Emily Miller (10th, 54.91), Evelyn Kelley (15th, 55.67) and Triton's Mia Gustafson (19th, 56.86), and Newburyport's included Lily Chorebanian (16th, 55.85) and Erin Osinski (26th, 58.95).
Austin Prep's Deanna DiNitto finished as the league champion in 50.93, and Masconomet won the team title with 705 points.
