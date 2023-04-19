LYNNFIELD -- You can argue that the "construction" may still be going on with the Pentucket softball program, but if so then it's definitely in its final stages.
This is a roster built -- and ready -- to win.
Long gone are the days of the scrappy team that fought hard every time out, but only managed three wins during both the 2019 and 2021 campaigns (no season in 2020). No, that all changed last year when the Panthers showed their hard work and growth while injecting some talented freshmen into the program, won 11 games, made the playoffs for the first time in four years and even won a postseason game to cap a tremendous bouncback season.
But now, the bar has been raised.
And not just from the media type(s) that have very little clue what they're talking about, but from the team itself. The Panthers lost a few key pieces from last year's team that set a new standard, but on bulk returned 11 talented ballplayers who are eager to take that next step both in the league and statewide -- and know they have the ability to do it.
"We knew that we could do it last year, so now this year we're like 'Oh, we've got this,'" said senior co-captain Mel LaCroix. "But it's been a lot of hard work. Expectations have gone up, but it's worked for us."
Wednesday morning, Pentucket continued to show its early-season trend that it'll be a team to be reckoned with this spring. The Panthers earned another convincing win with a comfortable 18-4 victory over Lynnfield, and have now won their last three games by a combined score of 63-4 (not a typo) as the bats have been absolutely red-hot.
Fellow senior captain Nikki Mitchell, the team's lone Daily News All-Star from a year ago, had herself a day, going 5-for-6 with four runs scored and an incredible eight RBI. She was a home run shy of the cycle, crushing two singles, two doubles and a triple, with her lone "out" coming on another ripped hit that was dropped for an error. In total, though, the Panthers (5-2) belted out 25 hits to score their 18 runs.
And those two losses, you may ask?
One came via a walkoff to an undefeated North Reading team, and the other was a respectable 7-2 setback to a fellow unbeatan in Triton that may prove itself to be the best team in the CAL this year. So, the Panthers have certainly taken care of business when they've needed to, and have more than stepped up to hang with the "Class of the CAL" when the situation has called for.
"Honestly, I feel like this year we've come out stronger than we did last year," said Mitchell. "We didn't lose a lot coming into this year, and I feel that our team bond is a lot stronger, which is making it easier for us to get scores like today."
With the recent scores the team is putting up (25-0, 20-0, 18-4), it's pretty clear that Pentucket can hit.
The Panthers plated three runs in the top of the first inning on Wednesday, two in the second, then four in the third off a Mitchell two-run double to take a 9-0 lead. It moved to 10-0 after the top of the fourth before Lynnfield struck back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning, but even still the Panthers responded to the potential comeback with a Mitchell RBI-triple followd by a Sydney Pichette RBI-single in the sixth.
Pentucket then firmly put the game away with a six-run top of the seventh.
And it's been all of the returning talent putting in work at the plate.
Pichette, a senior, went 4-for-6 while LaCroix went 3-for-5, and Pentucket also got big days from sophomores Jocelyn Bickford (3-for-6), Kayla Murphy (3-for-6, 4 runs) and Kendra Griffin (3-for-5). Junior Izzy Hackett, a newcomer to varsity this spring, added a 2-for-4 day with a pair of RBI, and fellow junior Julia Connelly smashed a two-run double to deep center in her lone pinch hit at-bat.
Then in the circle, Molly LeBel has only gotten better.
After striking out over 200 batters a year ago as a freshman, LeBel has added more pitches to the arsenal over the offseason and has taken a giant leap forward as a sophomore. She fanned 12 on Wednesday, and it hasn't been hard for senior catcher Ella Agocs -- who calls each game and has been catching LeBel for the past two years -- to see the growing confidence.
"The difference between last year and this year has been incredible," said Agocs. "During the winter her and I worked every week, and she worked so hard to get her spins down this year. She has five different pitches, and she spins them all super well. She's become so much more confident and I love working with her."
Sounds like all the makings of a dangerous team.
Pentucket 18, Lynnfield 4
Pentucket (18): Jocelyn Bickford 3b 6-1-3, Kayla Murphy ss 6-4-3, Nikki Mitchell 2b 6-4-5, Sydney Pichette 1b 6-2-4, Ella Agocs c 5-1-1, Kendra Griffin cf 5-1-3, Izzy Hackett dp 4-1-2, Mia Bartholomew lf 3-0-0, Julia Connelly lf 1-1-1, Mel LaCroix rf 5-3-3. Totals 47-18-25
RBI: Mitchell 8, Hackett 2, Connelly 2, Pichette, Agocs, Griffin, Bartholomew LaCroix
WP: LeBel (7 IP, 4 ER, 12 Ks);
Pentucket (5-2): 3 2 4 1 0 2 6 — 18
Lynnfield: 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 — 4
