WESTON — A spectacular finish, and a trip to the state semifinals, were just outside of the Pentucket girls lacrosse team’s grasp on Wednesday.
No. 5 Pentucket rallied from three goals down to take a one-goal lead with 1:15 to play, but suffered a heartbreaking 13-12 overtime loss to No. 4 Weston in the Division 3 Round of 8 (quarterfinals) at Weston High School.
“We played hard and fast and adapted to everything Weston gave us,” said Panthers coach Angela Palmer. “We came back from a 12-9 deficit in the last three minutes. I am so proud of the team.”
The loss came with a bit of controversy, due to a call on Pentucket in the closing seconds.
“Honestly, it should not have gone to OT,” said Palmer. “A penalty was called with two seconds on the clock and the clock did not start until a few seconds had passed. We got robbed.”
The Panthers were led by Audrey Conover, who scored four goals and added an assist. Charlene Basque chipped in with three goals, Sydney Trout had two goals and two assists and Cat Colvin, Kate Conover and Ella Palmer each scored once. Jocelynn Alcantara made seven saves for the Green and White.
“We fought till the last second,” said Palmer. “I’m very proud of the entire team, and sad for the seniors at the same time. They battled today!”
NEWBURYPORT ADVANCES TO TITLE GAME
NORTH READING — The top-seeded Newburyport girls tennis team advanced to the Division 3 state title match by beating Dover-Sherborn 3-2 in the semifinals on Wedneday.
Scoring victories for the Clippers were No. 1 singles Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 singles Kat O’Connor (6-4, 6-4) and the No. 2 doubles team of Carly McDermott and Harper Bradshaw.
Newburyport will next face Austin Prep in the state title match on Saturday (time TBA) at MIT.
