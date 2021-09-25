Courtesy Photo

The Pentucket girls track team had a fantastic day on Saturday, racing to second in the 26-team Manchester Invitational. The Pentucket runners are, from left: Ella Edic, Bryanna Whyman, Libby Murphy, Audrey Conover, Kaylie Dalgar and Phoebe Rubio. Rubio came in fourth overall individually, while Dalgar followed in ninth.