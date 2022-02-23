No matter what the outcome ended up being, it was clear that the Pentucket team on the court Tuesday night was vastly different than the one that played the same St. Mary’s team the first game of the season.
On that December night, St. Mary’s, the 2019-20 Division 3 co-state champions, took it to Pentucket to the tune of a 59-37 victory.
But that seems like so long ago.
“The girls have just improved so much,” said Pentucket coach John McNamara. “I think overall, our team defense has really improved. The last time we played St. Mary’s, they killed us on the pick-and-roll. This time, we worked on it a lot and tried to limit them.”
Trying to play spoiler in the finals of the St. Mary’s Spartan Classic, Pentucket led the hosts by three with less than 10 seconds left and was at the free throw line with a chance to ice it. But after missing from the charity strip, St. Mary’s got the rebound and sent a pass up to star guard Niya Morgan at halfcourt. The junior took a couple of dribbles, then fired a deep 3 that found the bottom of the basket and sent the game into overtime.
And once in the extra frame, St. Mary’s, the No. 1 ranked team in Division 3 in the latest MIAA power rankings, got another 3 from Morgan and eventually pulled out the 63-57 win.
“Up until that point we played good defense and minimized our turnovers against their pressure,” said McNamara. “Credit her for hitting that shot, though. She hit it from the volleyball line. and in overtime we made a couple of mistakes and probably were a little demoralized.”
While the loss stings, Pentucket (17-4) was still pleased with its effort against one of the perennially strong teams in the state. St. Mary’s (20-3) will most likely be the top seed in the upcoming Division 3 tournament, and a favorite to win it.
Pentucket was ranked No. 10 in Division 2 prior to the game and is expected to move down a spot or two. But, the team should still be in line to host a first-round playoff game next week.
Junior Abby Dube hit five 3s and finished with a team-high 19 points, Lana Mickelson was strong in the paint and had 18 and Gabby Bellacqua chipped in 13.
St. Mary’s 63, Pentucket 57
St. Mary’s Tournament Finals
Pentucket (57): A. Conover 2-1-5, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 1-0-2, DiBurro 0-0-0, Dube 7-0-19, Bellacqua 3-6-13, Mickelson 7-4-18, Lopata 0-0-0. Totals 20-11-57
3-pointers: Dube 5, Bellacqua
Pentucket (17-4): 8 18 9 17 5 — 57
St. Mary’s (20-3): 10 17 10 15 11 — 63
