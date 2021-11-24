No matter what the outcome ends up being Thursday morning, both the Pentucket and Triton football programs will look back positively on what they were able to accomplish this fall.
But make no mistake, both teams desperately want to win.
“Thanksgiving games are one of the things you dream about as a kid,” said senior Triton wide receiver/cornerback Jared Leonard. “Not having one last year was really unfortunate, but luckily I got to play in the game my sophomore year.
“But a win tomorrow would mean so much to this program and community.”
Thursday’s game will kick off at 10 a.m. from Triton High School. Pentucket leads the all-time series 31-17-1 and has won the last three meetings between the two schools — including the 2019 Thanksgiving Day game, 34-7.
For Triton (4-5), under first-year head coach Eric Burgos, this season has been a turnaround from recent years. Leonard and the rest of the seniors on the current roster have fought through three trying campaigns in which the program went a combined 2-24 with two winless seasons.
But after what the Vikings have done this fall, those dark days look to be far in the rearview mirror.
The program both earned its first Cape Ann League win in four years this fall, and earned a spot in the Division 5 state tournament. A win on Thanksgiving against Pentucket (8-3) — the same team that eliminated the Vikings in the first round of the playoffs, 20-10, just a couple of weeks ago — would be icing on the cake for a program whose arrow is pointing up.
“I think a win tomorrow would cement everything that these guys have been working hard for,” said Burgos. “To turn this program around and turn it into a winning direction, it would mean a great deal to the seniors especially to finish strong like that.”
But Pentucket’s 2021 fall story is just as good and has been well-documented.
Offensively, QB Chase Dwight (1,532 passing yards, 646 rushing yards, 21 total TDs) and top target Che Condon (38 rec., 700 yards, 5 TDs) have led the Green and White’s resurgence from a tough Fall 2 season to a surprising and memorable run to the Division 5 semifinals. The team lost a hard-fought game to a strong North Reading team, but were so close from going winless one year to the Super Bowl the next.
“The kids are excited to get another shot at Pentucket,” said Burgos. “They’re a really well-coached team. Our kids are just excited to play a good team.
“And honestly, it just feels right to be back on Thanksgiving, it feels good. It feels like we’re back to what we’re suppose to be doing. So, really, we’re just excited.”
Leonard — who is also one of the team’s top corners and may have the task of shadowing Condon all game — will be one of junior QB Dylan Ciaramitaro’s top targets along with Dylan Watson and Nathan Miller. The game a couple of weeks ago was a battle in the trenches, so look for Triton linemen Tony Sforza and Ashton Wonson to be big factors.
“After having a couple down years, we were really determined to change the culture and get fans more excited to come to games,” said Leonard. “Finishing .500 this year would set the tone for the next few years and our senior class would be able to go out with a bang.”
