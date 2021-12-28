Pentucket field hockey coach Ruth Beaton was honored in a big way Tuesday morning when the popular website TopOfTheCircle.com named her their 2021 United States Coach of the Year.
Founded in 1998, TopOfTheCircle.com is the largest scholastic field hockey website in the world. It covers all aspects of the American field hockey community, from club to college, from coast to coast.
And Beaton's recognition is well deserved.
In her 28th year at the helm, Beaton helped lead Pentucket to the program's best season ever. The Green and White (19-2-1) blitzed through the regular season to earn their first ever Cape Ann League title and the No. 3 seed in the Division 3 state tournament. Once in the playoffs, Beaton watched her team compete hard all of the way to the state semifinal, where Pentucket gave eventual state-champion Watertown a hard-fought game in what ended up being a 1-0 loss.
“Obviously, when you get to this point in the season, the only person who walks away happy is the person who wins it all,” said Beaton after the Watertown game. “But I just told them to try and take a step back and think about how far we’ve come this season, what we accomplished, as individuals and as a team.
“They have to take great pride in being the finest team in school history.”
But Beaton was recognized for far more than just her skill as a coach.
Pentucket didn't have a "home field" this year, as the turf field they usual rent at the Amesbury Sports Park was sold and turned into a construction site. Add to it the fact that the new high school, and a new field, isn't set to open until next year.
But Beaton, who now has an overall career record of 186-237-90, always kept her team focused on the task at hand.
"Control the controllables," became the team's mantra throughout the entire year.
And the Green and White won, and then won some more.
"I have coached an incredibly humble group of girls," Beaton told TopOfTheCircle. "Their confidence grew, and our postseason play was great. They hit their stride when it mattered most. This was for all the girls, and young men, who have played Pentucket field hockey over the years and fought, in spite of the won-loss record."
Beaton took over a struggle program in the mid-90's that only won one game over her first four seasons on the job. But over the last two decades, she has helped influence countless lives and has turned the program into a perennial winner. Over the past five seasons, Pentucket has gone a solid 52-27-9.
Beaton is the second coach from Massachusetts to take home the award. Watertown's Eileen Donahue was named United States Coach of the Year in 2014.
"Ruth Beaton has poured her heart and spirit into the Pentucket side, even though it took years before she won her first game," said TopOfTheCircle.com founder Al Mattei. "It has taken a while, but the Green-and-White found success in the fall of 2021."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.