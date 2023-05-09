Congrats are in order to Pentucket senior Henry Brien, who was named the MIAA Student Athlete of the Month for the month of January.
Brien is one of the more decorated swimmers to come through the area, as he’s been a superstar on the Triton co-op team for the last three years. Besides being a multi-year captain, he was also a three-time Daily News All-Star over his career, two-time Daily News MVP and was a three-time winner of the Cape Ann League Male Swimmer of the Year award (2021, 22, 23). He also holds two individual school records in the 100 Butterfly and 100 Backstroke, and raced on three school-record-breaking relay teams.
Taking one of the most demanding academic schedules at Pentucket, Brien has maintained a 4.06 grade point average and excelled in the classroom.
In addition to his school and athletic achievements, Brien has devoted his time to educating local youths on the importance of water safety. Recently, he led an anti-drowning campaign and was able to visit various elementary schools in West Newbury, Triton, and Newburyport to discuss the importance of lifejackets and CPR.
