Longtime Pentucket indoor and outdoor track coach Steve Derro was voted into the Massachusetts Track Coaches Hall of Fame over the weekend.
Derro started the Pentucket girls indoor track program prior to the 1997-98 season, and has been at the helm ever since. He has also coached both the boys and girls outdoor track teams since 1999. Under his guidance, Pentucket track has long been one of the top programs in the entire state.
After the announcement was made official, an outpouring of support came Derro's way.
Tenured The Eagle-Tribune sportswriter Dave Willis said: "A very deserving honor, and one of the best people in sports."
Longtime Haverhill High track coach Michael Maguire echoed by saying simply, "Congratulations, well deserved."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.