Adam Payne's fantastic season on the slopes continued Wednesday afternoon.
At the North Shore Ski League's Interscholastic Meet, which takes the top-8 skiers from each team in the league, the Pentucket senior took first overall in a combined slalom and giant slalom time of 42.98. He trailed Tim Haarmann of St. John's Prep after the slalom (22.66 to 23.30), but came back to win the GS in 19.68 -- which helped him win the meet overall by an incredible .02 seconds.
Payne's finish also helped the Haverhill/Pentucket co-op team take fifth out of eight teams with 448 points. His Pentucket classmates Henry Hartford (4th, 45.48) and Paul Parchojuk (15th, 49.49) also had good days, and all three will compete at next week's state meet.
The Newburyport boys finished sixth as a team (355 points), and were led by Tyler Chorebanian in 30th (53.83).
On the girls side, Newburyport freshman Grace Chandler earned herself a bronze medal after finishing third overall with a combined time of 47.20. She took fifth in the slalom (25.92), but came back to place third in the GS in 21.28. Lily Chorebanian finished in 15th overall for the Clippers with a combined time of 50.54.
Emily Miller (14th, 50.47) was the first skier down the hill for Haverhill/Pentucket.
Interscholastic Meet (Boys)
Meet Results (Scores combined between Slalom and Giant Slalom): 1. St. John's Prep 717; 2. Masconomet 574; 3. North Andover 502.5; 4. Andover 492.5; 5. Haverhill/Pentucket 448; 6. Newburyport 355; 7. Austin Prep 354.5; 8. Manchester-Essex 243
Winner and top local finishers: 1. Adam Payne (H/P) 42.98, 4. Henry Hartford (H/P) 45.48, 15. Paul Parachojuk (H/P) 49.49, 30. Tyler Chorebanian (N) 53.83, 31. Tommy Lynch (N) 53.89, 32. Andrew Long (N) 55.25, 33. Graham Smith (N) 55.71, 38. Nolan Smith (N) 58.70, 39. Caleb Bradshaw (N) 58.78, 41. Aidan Wyse (H/P) 59.59
Interscholastic Meet (Girls)
Meet Results (Scores combined between Slalom and Giant Slalom): 1. Masconomt 618; 2. Austin Prep 455; 3. Andover 423; 4. North Andover 402; 5. Manchester-Essex 298; 6. Haverhill/Pentucket 278.5; 7. Newburyport 261.5
Winner and top local finishers: 1. Charlotte Hill (Masco) 45.87, 3. Grace Chandler (N) 47.20, 14. Emily Miller (H/P) 50.47, 15. Lily Chorebanian (N) 50.54, 22. Ashley Gagnon (H/P) 51.37, 36. Nora Hess (H/P) 57.58, 38. Marissa Dewey (H/P) 58.92, 43. Avery Keller (N) 60.17
