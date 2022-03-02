Pentucket’s Adam Payne finished his ski season in style, winning a state championship in the giant slalom by getting down the hill first in 47.22 at Tuesday’s State Meet. This comes after the senior won the Interscholastic Meet a couple of weeks ago.
His Haverhill/Pentucket teammate, Henry Hartford, finished 36th in the slalom (52.95).
On the girls side, Newburyport’s Grace Chandler ended her freshman season with a pair of state championship medals. She took sixth in the giant slalom in 48.03, then came back to place ninth in the slalom in 47.40.
