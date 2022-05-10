The Daily News area got some great news on Tuesday when it was announced that Pentucket’s Emily Rubio and Triton’s Eliot Lent were both named MIAA Student-Athletes of the Month for April. Here are the press releases that the MIAA sent out regarding both local athletes.
Emily Rubio, Pentucket
A senior at Pentucket Regional High School, Emily Rubio has been selected as the recipient of the “MIAA Student-Athlete of the Month Award” for April 2022.
Rubio is a varsity Cross Country, Indoor, and Outdoor Track and Field student-athlete at Pentucket who excels in all that she does.
“Emily is one of the most outstanding student-athletes I have had the pleasure to coach in my 27 years,” stated Steve Derro, Indoor and Outdoor Track coach. “She is one of the most unselfish athletes I have ever coached, putting the team ahead of her individual goals.”
A hurdler, high jumper, and long jumper, Emily went undefeated and earned League titles in all three events this winter. Her 2022 winter high jump season culminated in a Division 4 State Title and the Meet of Champions title. She is also part of the 4x200 relay team and sprint medley team which broke a school record this season.
Emily is also a Pentathlete, winning the Boston Holiday Classic as well as the State Championship with a school record of 3,301 points. She was named the Kinney Division Girls Athlete of the Year and the Cape Ann League Championship Athlete of the Meet. In Cross Country, Emily was an integral member of the Pentucket All-State Runner-Up Team, which placed 10th in Nationals, as well as had two consecutive undefeated seasons culminating in two league titles.
Her coach in all three seasons and AP English Teacher Todd Ruland said, “Emily brings so much enthusiasm to whatever challenges she faces. This passion to do her best along with the encouragement she provides others made such a positive impact on so many people.”
Emily’s focus on her academics is just as strong as her athletics. Ranked fourth in her class, Emily is an Advanced Placement and Honors level student who consistently achieved high honor roll. She was inducted into the Science National Honor Society in 2021 and received the 2020 Science Department Award for Academic Achievement and an MIAA Pillar Award in 2020.
Her AP Psychology teacher stated, “Emily espouses the highest of standards and ideals. She is extremely humble and often underestimates the strength of her abilities.”
Rubio serves her community as a Pentucket Peer Mentor, a Middle School Tutor, a volunteer middle school track coach, and an MIAA Unified Track volunteer. In recognition of Emily’s well-rounded approach, in 2021 she was inducted into the Pentucket National Honor Society and the Science National Honor Society.
Her Anatomy and Physiology teacher said, “Emily is not just an outstanding student; she is a role model for her peers.”
Eliot Lent, Triton
A enior at Triton Regional High School, Eliot Lent has been selected as the recipient of the “MIAA Student-Athlete of the Month Award” for April 2022.
A varsity athlete who played five sports while at Triton and who will graduate with nine varsity letters, Eliot has been a leader for his Football, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, and Swim teams. A versatile student-athlete who is an asset to every team, Eliot was named captain of his Football and Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field teams.
He is recognized as a “respectful young man who epitomizes what it means to be coachable and refuses to be outworked,” according to his Track Coach and nominator Danielle Perkins.
He has been a top javelin thrower for two years in the Cape Ann League. Eliot’s Football Coach described him as a “coach’s dream who just wants to know how he can help the team in the best possible way.”
Eliot has been recognized as the Unsung Hero for Indoor Track and Field, Most Improved Player for Football, and he received the Doug Foley Leadership-Sportsmanship Award for a multi-sport Track athlete who shows leadership through character.
Academically, Eliot “is highly regarded by staff and students alike and is a role model for his peers,” according to a teacher. Eliot’s confidence and academic ability have grown over his four years at Triton, maintaining excellent grades, intensity, and integrity as noted by many of his teachers.
His Marine Biology teacher noted, “Eliot is an excellent student who works so hard to prepare for his exams and completes his assignments to the best of his ability, but he is a kind, caring, and thoughtful person.”
Eliot’s commitment to excellence has resulted in his induction to Triton’s National Honor Society as well as the World Language National Honor Society. In addition to his academic prowess, Eliot’s hilarious personality makes the “classroom a brighter and happier place.”
Principal Patrick Kelley said, “Eliot has been a leader throughout the building and as an athlete.”
Eliot serves the Triton School Community as a Class Officer, Leader of Peer Mediation and the Gay/Straight Alliance Club. During Triton’s Day of Giving, he spruced up the school with painting, and with his teammates, he helps at youth soccer and football clinics. Eliot also has volunteered his time at the Brewster Town Recreation Sailing Program as a Counselor in Training.
Tim Alberts, Athletic Director stated, “Eliot has a very strong work ethic in sports and in academics. He is a very good teammate and is well respected by his peers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.