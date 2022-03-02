Emily Rubio’s season of winning continued Tuesday afternoon.
The Pentucket senior took first place at the State Pentathlon Championship with a school-record 3,301 points, beating out second-place Megan Frazee of Westford Academy (3,208). Pentucket’s Wynter Smith had a good day as well, placing 26th out of 107 competing athletes with 2,204 points.
“What an incredible meet for Emily tonight,” said Pentucket coach Steve Derro. “I’m so proud of her efforts tonight and all season long.”
Rubio finished inside the top-3 in all but one event.
She placed third in the 55-hurdles in a personal-best time (8.79), won the high jump (5-3.75), took second in the long jump (17-0.50), took third in the 800 (2:33.79) and placed 14th in the shot put (28-5.50). Both her 800 and shot put performances were also personal bests.
This comes after Rubio became Pentucket’s first athlete to win an All-State championship on Saturday after she placed first in the high jump (5-4).
