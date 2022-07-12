The honors keep coming for Pentucket field hockey coach Ruth Beaton.
After being selected by TopOfTheCircle.com as the 2021 United States Coach of the Year a couple of months ago, it was recently announced that Beaton is also being inducted into the New Agenda-Northeast Hall of Fame on Nov. 6 in a ceremony at Woodland Golf Club in Newton. The New Agenda: Northeast honors women who have committed themselves to girls and women in sport in the six New England states.
It is another well-deserved honor for Beaton.
In her 28th year at the helm this fall, Beaton, who is an advanced psychology teacher at the school, helped lead Pentucket to the program’s best season ever. The Panthers (19-2-1) blitzed through the regular season to earn their first ever Cape Ann League title and the No. 3 seed in the Division 3 state tournament. Once in the playoffs, Beaton watched her team compete hard all of the way to the state semifinal, where Pentucket gave eventual state-champion Watertown a hard-fought game in what ended up being a 1-0 loss.
After taking over a struggling program in the mid-90s that only won one game over her first four seasons, Beaton has turned Pentucket field hockey into a perennial contender. She now has an overall career record of 186-237-90, but over the past five seasons the program has gone an impressive 52-27-9.
In a press release sent to the Daily News, New Agenda: Northeast wrote: “This inductee has contributed significantly to the advancement of girls and women in sport. Her contributions are many and over many years.”
The New Agenda: Northeast was founded in the spring of 1986 by Mary Lydon, President of the Massachusetts Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance; Mary Pratt, Past Vice-President of the Division for Girls’ and Women’s Sport for the Massachusetts Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance; and Mark Colon, Education Director for the New England Sports Museum. It was based on the National New Agenda, established in 1983 through the efforts and leadership of the National Association for Girls and Women in Sport, the Association of the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance, and The Women’s Sport Foundation.
At the spring 1988 meeting of the New Agenda: Northeast Committee, it was voted to establish the Women’s Hall of Fame. A call for nominations was sent out and six women, selected from the nominations received, were inducted as charter members at the 1988 conference. Each year since then, members of the Women’s Hall of Fame have nominated new members.
As of November 2022, a total of 493 women will have been honored — now including Beaton. Their professional responsibilities include teaching, coaching, officiating, advocating and mentoring in both public and private schools, at the collegiate level, in community recreation and sport programs, and sports media.
