Amesbury Youth Soccer

The Amesbury girls grade 5/6 soccer team recently won the Essex County Youth Soccer Association league championship after defeating Beverly in the title game, 3-0, to secure a perfect, undefeated season. Members of the team are: (Front row) Emerson Nikas, Lilly Blake, Sophia Drew, Ava Cataldo and Molly Foye. (2nd row) Coach Heather Foye, Sophia Evans, Claire Richards, Jaylynn Grover, Anna Kirby, Elyse Puleo, Maddy Rodrigues and Olivia Scorzoni. (Back row) Coach Steve Drew, Avery Larkin, Anna Hawes, Kayla McDonough, Coach Pedro Rodrigues and Coach Ted Hawes. Missing from the photo but still on the team was Abi Peralta.

 Courtesy Photo

