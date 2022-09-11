It was a great start to the season for the Triton football team Friday night.
Junior Cole Piaseczynski enjoyed a breakout game with 120 total yards and two touchdowns, and the Vikings got a solid performance defensively from Nathan Miller and Ashton Wonson to stiffle defending Division 8 state champion Randolph, 23-6. After a successful 4-win season a year ago where the Vikings showed plenty of future promise, Friday night was a positive sign of things to come this fall.
"They all played well," said Triton coach Eric Burgos. "It was sort of a classic first game where they definitely made a couple of errors, but all of it is fixable. They came out excited and prepared to play, and they executed well."
Playing its opener on the road, Triton made sure to strike early.
Piaseczynski, who was named one of the team's five captains this fall as a junior, hauled in a pass from stalwart quarterback Max Ciaramitaro early in the first quarter and took it 41 yards to the house. He then came back in the second quarter and broke off a 25-yard touchdown run for his second score of the first half.
Liam Friis kicked the PAT after the first score, and Beckham Zizza hit Ricky Stanley for a 2-point conversion to make it 15-0 Triton heading into halftime.
"Cole's got the right head on his shoulders," said Burgos. "He's committed to putting in work, and he's a really good communicator. He's just a leader. There's a reason why he was named a captain as a junior. We definitely expect him to have a big year for us."
Randolph, who made a miraculous run to win the Division 8 state title as a No. 10 seed last year, struck with a touchdown in the third quarter to make it a 15-6 game. But in the fourth, Ciaramitaro connected with Ethan Tate on a 75-yard bomb to put the game out of reach.
And all the while, the Triton defense was stingy.
Miller led the way with 8 tackles, 3 being for loss, and Wonson, the returning CAL Lineman of the Year, added 4 tackles and a sack. Jayden Torres had 4 tackles and a fumble recovery, and safety Ryan Snow came up with an interception.
Piaseczynski led the Triton rushing attack with 65 yards on six carries, and he also hauled in three passes for 55 yards along with his two TDs. Ciaramitaro, in his second season as the team's starting QB, completed 5-of-12 passes for 160 yards and a score.
Triton will now travel to Shawsheen Tech Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Rams (1-0) are coming off a huge win against a Division 4 opponent in Bedford, 30-26, over the weekend.
"I know they have a great dual-threat quarterback and they just got a huge win over Bedford," said Burgos. "It's going to be a tough game. We're going to need a good week of practice."
Triton 23, Randolph 6
Triton (1-0): 7 8 0 8 — 23
Randolph (0-1): 0 0 6 0 — 6
First Quarter
T — Cole Piaseczynski 41 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (Liam Friis)
Second Quarter
T — Piaseczynski 25 run (Ricky Stanley pass from Beckham Zizza)
Fourth Quarter
T — Ethan Tate 75 pass from Ciaramitaro (Joshua Rodriguez run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Cole Piaseczynski 6-65, Max Ciaramitaro 6-30, Joshua Rodriguez 6-30, Jayden Torres 7-24, Nathan Miller 2-8
PASSING: Max Ciaramitaro 5-12-2, 160
RECEIVING: Ethan Tate 2-105, Piazeczynski 3-55
