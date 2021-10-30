The equation was a simple one for the Triton football team heading into Friday's game.
Win and you're in.
Coming in at No. 17 in the latest MIAA Division 5 rankings, Triton was straddling that top 16 line needed to qualify for the state tournament. But sophomore Cole Piaseczynski came up with a massive interception return for a touchdown midway through the fourth, and the Vikings were able to hold on for a much-needed 20-14 home victory over Lynnfield.
It's a win that all but guarantees the Vikings will be in when the state tourney pairings are released on Monday.
"These kids are so excited to do things for this program that haven't been done in a while," said Triton coach Eric Burgos. "We lost to Lynnfield in double-OT four or five months ago in the Fall 2 season, so our guys were itching to get them back."
For the seniors especially, this season -- and a hopeful playoff run to come -- is redemption.
The last time the Vikings made the tournament was under the old format in 2018, when the seniors on the team now were freshman. That team, for better or worse, made headlines by making the tournament with a winless record.
But this fall has been different.
The Vikings (3-4) already broke some curses when they won their first Cape Ann League game in over four years after beating Ipswich a couple of weeks ago, and Friday's win -- with all that was at stake -- was as clutch as they come.
"They're excited and ready to make some noise," said Burgess. "We're proud of what they've been able to do already this year."
Lynnfield (2-5) scored early to take a 7-0 lead, but Triton answered right back when junior back Nathan Miller plowed his way in for a 5-yard touchdown. Steady kicker Eliot Lent drilled the point after, and minutes later quarterback Max Ciaramitaro connected with Jared Leonard on a 20-yard score that ensured the Vikings would enjoy a 14-7 lead at the half.
But with the game tied midway through the fourth, and Lynnfield with the ball at their own 45, Piaseczynski jumped the route and housed a pick-6 to send the home Triton crowd into a frenzy.
Lynnfield would drive down to a first-and-goal situation with under a minute left just needing a score and the point after to win, but the Vikings defensive line -- led by Ashton Wonson -- got a fourth-down stop at the goal line with 45 seconds left.
A couple of careful knees later, and the Vikings were able to send its fans home happy.
Assuming that Triton is in, it will most definitely be on the road to open its state tournament run. Times and locations for any playoff games should be announced with the pairings on Monday.
Triton 20, Lynnfield 14
Lynnfield (2-5): 7 0 7 0 — 14
Triton (3-4): 7 7 0 6 — 20
First Quarter
T — Nathan Miller 5 run (Eliot Lent kick)
Second Quarter
T — Jared Leonard 20 pass from Ma Ciaramitaro (Lent kick)
Fourth Quarter
T — Cole Piaseczynski 45 interception return (kick failed)
