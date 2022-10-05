NEWBURYPORT — Raise your hand if you’ve either heard a coach or read a quote from a coach saying the old cliché, “We have a young team this year.”
As Celine would say, or sing, rather: Tale As Old As Time.
Well, as far as his 2022 roster is concerned, that’s not a duet that Newburyport girls soccer coach Kevin Sheridan is joining in on at karaoke night. The Clippers have a lot of young talent on the roster, sure, but so far it’s blended in perfectly with an experienced group of upperclassmen that already have a lot of success under their belts.
Case and point in Tuesday afternoon’s 2-0 win over Lynnfield. Seniors Maeve Sullivan and Deirdre McElhinney scored the goals, and fellow senior Gabby Loughran (3 saves) pitched the shutout in net. But it was sophomore Alexis Greenblott assisting on both of those tallies, while freshman Skylar Ikemoto helped to lead the defensive effort to lift the Clippers (10-1-0) to their fifth straight clean sheet and sixth of the season.
“This is a pretty cool team,” said Sheridan. “We have a ton of upperclassmen leadership, we have nine seniors, but we also have five freshmen. and everyone is making an impact. So those youth players are certainly stepping up, both on offense and defense, and that’s complementing the veteran leadership that we have.”
It’s quite simply a balanced roster at all three levels.
On Tuesday, Ikemoto saw a lot of time as the team’s all-important sweeper, but she had plenty of help on the other side from sophomore Caitlin Downey. And when the two aren’t getting instructions from the quad-captain Loughran in net, it’s fellow senior captain Carly Webb who’s always there at back to lead the defensive effort.
Moving up to the midfield, McElhinney — the returning Daily News MVP and CAL Kinney MVP — is the headliner that each opponent needs to plan for. But she’s constantly flanked by fellow seniors Anna Affolter and Bella Rosa, and juniors Carly McDermott, Sophia Franco, Ana Lynch and Brela Pavao have all provided positive minutes.
Then up front, it’s the young guns leading the show.
Sophomore Natalie DeGraves has created a ton of chances all year, and on the season she’s chipped in 4 goals and 2 assists. But Greenblott has been electric every time she has the ball on her foot and has 11 goals and 4 assists, and freshman Aoife (pronounced: ‘Ee-Fah’) Tykulsky has been an immediate sparkplug with 7 goals and 5 assists.
“They play with a lot of speed and skill, and they bring energy and physicality to our offensive core,” said Sheridan. “When they get going, they can cause a lot of chaos to the opposing defense. They’ve all played really well for us this year.”
The Clippers wasted no time on Tuesday.
Not even five minutes into the game, a ball was played into the offensive zone that looked destined to go out-of-bounds for a goalie kick. But Greenblott turned on the jets to track it down just in time, and sent a cross over to a wide-open Sullivan who buried the opportunity.
The score stayed 1-0 until halftime, but Newburyport struck again early in the second frame.
On a breakaway, Lynnfield goalie Ava Gamache made a great save to stop the initial shot, but the rebound flew right back to Greenblott. The sophomore dished it off to McElhinney with some space, and the captain unleased a rocket with her right foot that curled into the upper right corner.
The Pioneers (3-4-3) generated some offense late, but for the most part were kept in check by the Clipper back line.
“We really did a great job getting to the 50-50 balls, and then securing it and getting it to a teammate,” said Sheridan. “They moved the ball well and capitalized on their opportunities. The first goal was just a hustle play. Alexis got it on the goal line and played it back angle, and Maeve was in the right spot to finish the goal. That would have been an easy play to let go out-of-bounds and reset for a goal kick, but not giving up on the play, working hard on it, creates that first goal.
“And the second goal was the same thing. It was a hustle play going down to the goal, their keeper made a great save, but everyone was in their position and had moved up the field. and because of that we got the goal off the great shot from Deirdre.”
Newburyport 2, Lynnfield 0
Goals: Maeve Sullivan, Deirdre McElhinney
Assists: Alexis Greenblott 2
Saves: Gabby Loughran 3
Lynnfield (3-4-3): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (10-1-0): 1 1 — 2
