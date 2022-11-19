LYNN -- It literally doesn't get any better than this.
It's factually impossible.
23 wins. 0 losses. 0 ties. ... And now 1 state title.
A mission that started in middle school was finally accomplished over a decade later on a bone-chilling Saturday night at Lynn's Manning Field. Senior Grady Conly scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half, as the greatest team in Newburyport soccer history became one of the greatest teams in all of Newburyport history with a 1-0 win over Dedham in the Division 3 state title game. In their first ever state championship appearance, after never making it past even the quarterfinal round before this year, the Clippers now reign atop the state.
Oh yeah, and don't forget they ended a "Pitch Perfect" 23-0-0.
"It honestly really hasn't set in yet," said senior striker James Forrest-Hay. "It'll hit me later I think, but it's crazy to go this long and this far in the season without losing, and then ending it with a state championship. At the start of the season we were set on this goal, and as we kept winning and winning, it just kept getting clearer and clearer that we could do this. After we beat Pembroke two rounds ago in the Elite Eight, we realized it could be possible.
"And now we're here, winning."
There is, of course, a vastly rich history when it comes to Newburyport athletics. Heck, just a few month ago the Clippers won their second straight Dalton Award, handed out by the Boston Globe, as the winningest program in all of Division 3.
But now, the 2022 boys soccer team has to shoot up right into the pantheon of all-time greats.
"I think 23-0 just speaks for itself," said goalie Owen Tahnk, the face beind the team's school-record 18 shutouts this year. "It's just been a crazy ride. We knew we could accomplish this at the beginning of the season, but it actually happening is pretty incredible. It's a surreal feeling."
Boston College has Flutie-to-Phelan for the famous "Hail Flutie."
Now, Newburyport can add Twichell-to-Smith-to-Conly to its own folklore.
With 25 minutes left in a scoreless game, No. 9 Newburyport -- yes, let the record always show that the undefeated Clippers were somehow the 9 seed heading into the tournament -- earned a free kick from the 21. Senior Spencer Colwell calmly walked in to take it, and was given a specific instruction from his sideline.
"We wanted to challenge the keeper," said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. "We knew he was a good keeper, and that we wanted to challenge him in the air on that play."
So Colwell sent in the kick, and it was Caelan Twichell and his school-record 21 goals that met Dedham goalie Mike McDonough at the high point. McDonough made the catch, but in the ensuing collision both fell to the gound as the ball came loose. Somehow, while falling on his back on the ground, Twichell was able to swing his right leg and poke the ball back to Nolan Smith. With a defender crashing in on him, Smith quickly put his right foot on top of the ball and spun it back to a wide-open Conly.
"One of the better assists I've seen to knock it back to Grady for the goal," said Bleau, referencing Twichell's falling pass.
The rest, as they say, will go down in Newburyport history.
"I just kind of saw the ball go, hit off of Nolan's foot and kind of come right to me and I just chipped it over everyone," said Conly. "Right place at the right time, that's my motto! But it just means everything. We've been working for this, I mean, ever since I can remember. It's been the same group of guys since middle school, so it means so much to win it with these guys. I love every single one of them."
The No. 2-seeded Marauders (19-1-3) came in undefeated as well, and fought hard. In particular, Newburyport had to deal with elite, shifty strike Juan Pablo Giraldo, a Colombian with plenty of skill who had 17 goals heading into the title game.
But, you don't break your school record for shutouts and allow just five goals all year by accident.
Luke O'Brien did his part to shadow Giraldo all night, but he had plenty of help from Henry Acton and Adam Bovee in the midfield and fellow defenders Kellen McDermott, Colwell and Ben Cotter. The final tally for the season was 66 goals scored to only 5 allowed for Newburyport, and that culminated on Saturday with the Clipper defense only letting Tahnk see a couple of shots on net -- and none that were all too dangerous.
And when that one goal came, it was like the lid came off.
After an even first half with few chances, the Clippers unlocked an extra gear when they went up 1-0. Twichell, Forrest-Hay, Zach Rosa, Jamie Brooks and Sean Gasbarro went to work draw two more corners and a couple of free kicks inside the 25, and Will Acquaviva -- who has been on and off for most of the year with a hamstring injury and didn't play in the semifinals against Stoneham -- gave it his all the entire second half and made a handful of impact plays.
The result was a celebration of a lifetime when the ref blew the final whistle.
"Freaking unbelievable season, right?" said Bleau. "We never wanted to jinx it that we were undefeated, so we were quiet about that and kept that record clean, it was unbelievable. Tough game, (Dedham) was a little more offensive than I anticipated, to be honest. I thought we kind of took it to them a little more, and they were defending. We were on our heels in the first half a little bit, but we still got a lot of shots on net and we came out a little more aggressive in the second half and it made a difference."
So the storybook season ends in the best way possible.
And for a group of seniors who have played together for over a decade, what better way could you ask to close out your career? It's why, when talking about the team, Tahnk started to get a little emotional.
"It's just incredible that this group of guys, after how long we've been playing together, what we accomplished," he said. "It's just a pretty cool feeling."
Newburyport 1, Dedham High 0
Division 3 Finals
Goals: Grady Conly
Assists: Nolan Smith, Caelan Twichell
Saves: N — Owen Tahnk 2; D — Mike McDonough 3
Dedham High (19-1-3): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (23-0-0): 0 1 — 1
