At this point, the Amesbury baseball team has to be sick of seeing Abington.
A year ago, as the No. 1 overall seed in the Division 4 state tournament, the Redhawks fell to the Green Wave in the quarterfinals to see their season come to an end.
And unfortunately, this following spring concluded with some deja vu.
This time, as the No. 13 seed, Amesbury traveled down to play No. 12 Abington in Sunday's Division 4 quarterfinals for a little rematch. The result, however, was the same, as the Green Wave advanced to their second straight Final 4 while eliminating the Redhawks, 3-2.
Amesbury (12-11) had senior ace Trevor Kimball on the mound, but Abington (15-8) trotted out its own lefty in Jon Sellon. The Redhawks led 1-0 after the fourth inning, and 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth. But the Green Wave came up clutch with a Spencer Merrick double to score AJ Nash, with Nash later scoring on a grounder to make it 3-2.
Sellon (10 Ks) then finished what he started in the top of the seventh.
Despite the setback, this was still a memorable season in many ways for Amesbury. After starting the season 1-6 -- an opening stretch that would have buried a lot of teams -- the Redhawks came together as a unit. The result was a massive turnaround, which included making the Spofford Tournament championship game, working all of the way up to earn a home playoff game, and then making a run back to the Division 4 Quarterfinals.
"The boys left it all on the field and I couldn't be more proud of this group," said Amesbury coach Joel Bierley. "From 1-6 to the Elite 8."
Newburyport falls to No. 2 Medfield
In another Division 3 tournament rematch from a year ago, on Saturday the Newburyport baseball team traveled down to play No. 2 Medfield in the quarterfinals.
The result, however, was different this time around for the Clippers.
Last year, as the No. 10 seed, Newburyport saw its magical playoff run continue with an upset quarterfinal victory over Medfield. But on Saturday, the Warriors -- again the No. 2 seed -- got some revenge, winning 3-1 to end the No. 23 Clippers season and advance to the Division 3 Semifinals.
After another memorable tournament run as an underdog, the magic ran out for Newburyport (16-8).
Medfield (17-5) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Jack Iovino home run, then scored another in the third. The Clippers responded with a run in the fourth to cut the deficit in half, but Warriors starter Jack Collins helped his own cause with an RBI-double in the fifth, then closed the deal himself on the mound.
