He's back.
Well, he technically never left, but Wednesday night Charlie Forrest made a triumphant return to the mound for the No. 23 Newburyport baseball team. The senior Daily News All-Star and Hobart College commit pitched a complete-game gem in the biggest game of the year, leading the Clippers to another huge playoff upset, this time over No. 7 Weston, 2-1, in the Division 3 Round of 16.
"It was just an outstanding, gritty performance," said Newburyport coach Mark Rowe. "It was incredible to watch."
A year after making the Division 3 finals as the No. 10 seed, Newburyport (16-7) is once again in the middle of a magical run. The Clippers handled business against No. 42 Southeastern in the preliminary round, upset No. 10 Hanover in the first round, and now eliminated the No. 7 seed in the Round of 16. They'll now travel to either No. 18 Apponoquet or No. 2 Medfield in the quarterfinals some time this weekend, with a spot in the "Final Four" back on the line for the second straight year.
So yes, it may be happening again, folks.
"This whole time, the talk going into a game has been 'Lets just have practice tomorrow,'" said Rowe. "And we still do have practice. I really can't describe how it's happend, but we're definitely more cohesive of a team right now. There's been a lot of support from everyone on the team for each other, and that's what you need at this time of year."
But back to Forrest.
The righty hadn't pitched since May 3rd against Pentucket, when he left in the first inning after feeling discomfort in his elbow. He's remained in the lineup ever since as an outfielder, but hadn't thrown a live, competitive pitch in over a month while dealing with scar tissue. Newburyport, of course, missed his presence and talent on the bump.
Before Forrest got hurt, the Clippers were 8-2.
After, they went 3-4 heading into the Bert Spofford Tournament.
Now, that's obviously a way-too-simple answer that doesn't hand-wave away the number of reasons why the Clippers lost some games. But, to lose a player who had a 9-3 record last year, a 1.98 ERA and who pitched the Clippers into the state championship game with a semifinal shutout victory, definitely made an impact.
Forrest, however, wasn't going to let his high school pitching career end on the shelf.
Heading into Wednesday's game, the original plan was to have him pitch the first inning or two, depending on how he felt, and have sophomore Evan Luekens ready to go. Forrest had been asking to pitch an inning for the past couple of games, but the Clippers just hadn't run into a good spot for it.
"We figured we'd start Charlie, hopefully get off to a good start, and then have Evan," said Rowe. "But Charlie just kept coming off the mound after each inning and saying he was good. It clearly wasn't bothering him too much. He had good velocity, and his breaking ball was outstanding.
"Weston has five guys hitting over .400 on the season, and Charlie held them to three hits."
Forrest finished the day near 100 pitches, and three times worked around jams. Weston -- which scored its lone, unearned run in the first inning -- had two runners on in the fifth and sixth, then in the seventh had 1st-and-3rd, one out before Forrest got a strikeout and a groundout to end the game.
The Clippers tied the game at 1-1 in the second when Will Walsh scored on an error, then took the lead for good in the third when Owen Tahnk (1-for-3) drove in Max Puleo (1-for-3).
Kimball, No. 13 Amesbury upset No. 4 Bay Path
They're in the same spot, but just took a different path to get there.
A year ago, the Amesbury baseball team was the No. 1 overall seed in the Division 4 state tournament, and cruised to the quarterfinals before falling to Abington. Well, now a year later, the Redhawks are in position to earn a little playoff revenge.
After a rough 1-6 start to the spring, Amesbury completely flipped the script and fought back to earn the No. 13 seed in this year's tourney. They're in the underdog role this time around, but on Wednesday the result remained the same after the Redhawks upset No. 4 Bay Path, 10-3, to punch their ticket back to the Division 4 Quarterfinals.
And there, they'll again travel down to play No. 12 Abington on Sunday for a 3:30 p.m. first pitch.
"They deserve the credit because practices have not been easy," said Amesbury coach Joel Bierley. "But they dug deep, and they knew they were better than what their record showed. We had to stop beating ourselves with mistakes, that's been the key to the turnaround."
Trevor Kimball once again led the way offensively for Amesbury (12-10), going 3-for-4 with a three-run home run -- his second homer of the playoffs -- and five RBI. Will Arsenault went 2-for-3 with three RBI and is now 5-for-6 over two playoff games, Josh Roberts was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and Aiden Fortier was 2-for-4.
And on the mound, Luke Arsenault went the distance. The senior struck out eight over his seven innings of work, scattering three hits while keeping Bay Path off the scoreboard over the final three innings.
"It was a different team last year," said Bierley. "We went in as the No. 1 seed and kind of expected to win every game. This year, there's not going to be a lot of teams that expect you to come in and win. The target hasn't been on their backs, and they've kind of enjoyed being in that underdog role."
Amesbury 10, Bay Path 3
Division 4 Round of 16
Amesbury (10): Roberts 3b 5-2-2, Scialdone cf 3-2-0, W. Arsenault c 3-3-2, Kimball lf 4-2-3, L. Arsenault p 4-0-1, Belisle dh 3-0-0, Bartniski 1b 4-0-1, Fortier ss 4-0-2, Celia lf 3-1-0. Totals 33-10-11
RBI: Kimball 5, W. Arsenault 3, Fortier
HR: Kimball
WP: L. Arsenault;
Amesbury (12-10): 0 0 3 1 3 3 0 — 10
Bay Path (18-4): 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 — 3
Newburyport 2, Weston 1
Division 3 Round of 16
Newburyport (2): Sullivan ss 4-0-0, Puleo dh 3-1-1, Stick 2b 3-0-1, Tahnk 1b 3-0-1, Forrest p 3-0-0, Cowles 3b 3-0-0, Walsh rf 2-1-0, Lawton cf 3-0-0, Cook c 2-0-0, Devivo rf 1-0-0. Totals 27-2-3
RBI: Tahnk
WP: Forrest (7 IP, 0 ER, 5 K);
Newburyport (16-7): 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Weston (18-4): 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
