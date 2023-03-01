NEWBURYPORT -- It's only going to get more difficult from here, and for the first 20-or-so minutes of Wednesday's Division 2 playoff opener, the Newburyport boys hockey team had its hands full with visiting Melrose.
But eventually, the Clippers found that extra gear.
Two-time All-CAL goalie Jamie Brooks posted his fifth shutout of the season, as No. 6 Newburyport cruised past No. 27 Melrose, 6-0, in front of a full home crowd at the Henry Graf Rink. The Clippers had six different goal-scorers, and defensively didn't let Brooks see too much action in front of him to advance to the Round of 16 for the second straight year.
"I think we took care of the puck," said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. "We played well on both goal lines, which is important, and defense first. Our kill has been pretty solid all year. We find the box a lot, and I think we do a good job with the kill. So we're not going to change anything there."
After hitting a couple of posts, Newburyport (10-9-3) finally found the back of the net with five minutes left in the first period off a goal from senior defenseman Ryan Philbin. It would stay a 1-0 game through the first 15 minutes, but near the end of the period the Clippers went to the box for an interference penalty followed by a trip.
So to open the second, the Clippers were facing nearly 90 seconds of a 5-on-3.
And to make matters worse, the two players in the box were both standout defensemen in Philbin and Cam Caponigro.
But with Max Puleo, Caden Eiserman and Charlie Forrest on the ice to start the period, the Clippers were able to get the massive kill to hold onto the lead. Not long later -- this time on their own power play -- Forrest ripped a shot from the blue line that was deflected in by Braedan Curran to double the lead. Then in a great display of stick-handling, Will Palermino got the puck on the forecheck along the boards, faked a point-blank shot to the goalie's right side and wrapped around the back of the net to slide it under his pads on the left side.
All told, the Clippers completely dominated the second period, which ended with them holding a 3-0 lead.
And it all started with that 5-on-3 kill.
"That was a huge kill, we definitely got momentum off that," said Puleo, a senior and two-year captain. "We trust our kill, so if we take a penalty we trust that we'll be alright. That was a big moment in the game and we built off it."
The third period ended up being more of the same.
If there was any thought of a comeback for Melrose (5-13-3), Forrest quickly squashed it after scoring his sixth goal of the season three minutes into the frame. Puleo got into the fun on a goal with 1:48 left, then after a penalty, a turnover turned into a Jack Sullivan breakaway and the junior buried the short-hander in the closing seconds to make it 6-0.
"I thought we maybe could of had one or two more in the first period," said Yameen. "We hit the post a couple of times, had a couple of shots that were in tight. But we just kept on getting the puck to the net and getting on rebounds, getting traffic in front of their goalie, and we were able to build a lead."
Newburyport will now host No. 11 Plymouth South in the "Sweet 16" on Saturday at 3 p.m. Last year, the playoff run ended in heartbreak in the exact same round, as the Clippers lost at Norwood in double-overtime, 3-2.
But there is a big difference this time around.
The game will be in Newburyport.
"We got to this round last year so it's about revenge for us," said Puleo. "We've got a home game for it this year so it'll be exciting. We lost in double-overtime last year, it was bad, but everyone in that locker room was there for that last year. So we're all hungry to get it this time."
Newburyport 6, Melrose 0
Melrose (5-13-3): 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (10-9-3): 1 2 3 — 6
Division 2 First Round
Goals: Ryan Philbin, Braeden Curran, Will Palermino, Charlie Forrest, Max Puleo, Jack Sullivan
Assists: Forrest 2, Curran, Philbin, Sullivan, Palermino
Saves: Jamie Brooks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.