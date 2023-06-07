There was no quit in the Newburyport softball dugout, none whatsoever.
In fact, it was basically the opposite.
Even when the No. 15 Clippers were trailing No. 18 East Bridgewater, 6-2, in the fifth inning of Tuesday's Division 3 first round game, there was still belief. After all, the Clippers were hosting their first playoff game since 2011 (and were in search for their first postseason win since 2013), and weren't going to let the opportunity slip away.
"They were very, very positive all around," said Newburyport coach Bob Gillespie. "They knew we hadn't had a home game (at Pioneer Park) in forever, so they were aware of the history. They really wanted to get that one."
That positivity paid off in a big way.
After fighting back to tie the game at 6-6 heading into the seventh inning, freshman Cassidy Bolcome lifted a one-out single to right field, then moved over to second after Emily Meleedy drew a walk. That brought Emma Keefe to the plate, and the junior shortstop -- who is batting .541 -- came up clutch as she has all season, ripping a grounder up the middle that easily brought Bolcome home and sent the Clippers to a dramatic, 7-6, walkoff victory.
"It was a very exciting game," said Gillespie. "Emma's a hard-nose player, and she's been excellent for us both offensively and defensively. In the top of the seventh (East Bridgewater) got a runner at first with one out, but the girl hit a liner right to Emma at short, and she made a great play to catch it and double up the runner and get us out of the inning.
"But I'm happy for all of them and they're excited."
Overall, it was just a complete team effort.
The Clippers (13-8) got production from everywhere in the lineup, with 7-8-9 hitters Maddie McLeod (1-for-3), Isla DeVivo (1-for-2, 2 runs) and Ella Puleo (2-for-3) all being key contributors to the comeback effort. And in the circle, Meleedy settled in and held a potent East Bridgewater (14-7) lineup off the board over the final three innings of the game.
"Emily really buckled down and didn't give up anything over the last few innings," said Gillespie. "She's having another terrific season, and another key was that the bottom of the order came through. Maddie McLeod, Isla DeVivo and then Ella Puleo all had great games, and overall it was just really good movement of the batting order."
The win sends Newburyport to the Division 3 Round of 16, where it'll travel to play No. 2 Dighton-Rehoboth on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. first pitch.
Georgetown bows out to No. 1 seed
In the end, it's still going to go down as a highly-successful season of softball for Georgetown.
The Royals qualified for their first state tournament since 2015 this spring, and proceeded to win their opening round game in Division 5 to get a taste of what playoff victory feels like. More than that, though, the team was led the majority of the season by true underclassmen, with freshmen Ava Fair (.413) and Maddie Grant (.446, 149 Ks as team's pitcher) as well as eighth-graders Elizabeth Barbarick (.646, 11 HRs) and Talya Mariani (.467) having standout campaigns.
So the future is in excellent hands.
But Tuesday night, defending champion Greenfield proved too much.
The reigning Division 5 champs and No. 1 overall seed ended their Round of 16 game in just five innings, eliminating No. 17 Georgetown, 13-1. Fellow freshman Gillien Figueroa had the lone hit and scored the only run for the Royals, who finish the season 12-8.
And talk about earning some Frequent Flyer miles this postseason.
Georgetown powered through a five-hour round trip in the opening round when it travel to Lee, which it beat (9-6), then suffered through another four-hour round trip Tuesday night in playing Greenfield in the Sweet 16.
Newburyport 7, East Bridgewater 6
Division 3 First Round
Newburyport (7): Morrissey cf 4-0-1, Bolcome rf 3-2-1, Meleedy p 3-1-0, Keefe ss 4-0-1, Habib c 2-0-1, Lavallee 2b 3-1-0, McLeod 3b 3-0-1, DeVivo dp 2-2-1, Puleo 1b 3-1-2. Totals 27-7-8
RBI: Bolcome, Meleedy, Keefe
WP: Meleedy;
East Bridgewater (14-7): 1 0 2 3 0 0 0 — 6
Newburyport (13-8): 0 0 2 0 3 1 1 — 7
Greenfield 13, Georgetown 1
Division 5 Round of 16
Georgetown (1): Barbarick ss 2-0-0, Grant p 2-0-0, Fair c 2-0-0, Mariani 1b 2-0-0, Z. Halmen cf 2-0-0, Figueroa 3b 2-1-1, Ruggeiro lf 2-0-0, Cirone rf 1-0-0, Robinson 2b 1-0-0. Totals 16-1-1
RBI: None
LP: Grant
Georgetown (1): 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Greenfield (13): 2 2 1 2 6 — 13
