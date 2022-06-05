For her first taste of pitching in a state playoff atmoshpere, Molly LeBel certainly wasn't fazed by the moment.
The freshman was absolutely excellent in Friday's Division 3 preliminary round game, tossing a five-inning no-hitter with a whopping 16 strikeouts to lead No. 26 Pentucket to a 16-1 win over No. 39 O'Bryant. She fanned 16 out of the 18 batters she faced, including the last 11, and has now eclipsed 200 strikeouts on the season.
"That was my best game yet," said LeBel. "I realized early on that they weren’t catching up to the speed, so I was just throwing straight down the middle."
Fellow freshman Kayla Murphy also had a big day, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Senior Emma Lopata blasted a two-run home run to left field in the second inning, and leadoff hitter Kendra Griffin went 1-for-3 with a team-high three RBI.
The Panthers (12-9) trailed 1-0 after the top of the first inning, but sent 16 batters to the plate in the bottom half and scored 11 runs to break the game wide open.
Pentucket will now travel to No. 7 Arlington Catholic for a Division 3 first round game on Monday for a 4 p.m. first pitch from Hurd Field.
Triton rolls past Cardinal Spellman
The 2022 postseason didn't exactly start the way Triton wanted it to, but man did the team respond.
After allowing two runs in the top of the first inning to visiting Cardinal Spellman, No. 8 Triton immediately scored four in the bottom half of the frame to take a lead it wouldn't give up. Not too long later, the Vikings were celebrating their 16-4, five-inning victory over the Cardinals in Sunday's Division 3 First Round game.
Skylar Colburn had four hits to pace the Triton (16-5) offense, while freshman Emma Penniman got the start in the circle and pitched a three-hitter.
The Vikings will now host the winner of No. 9 Foxborough vs. No. 24 Diman in the D3 Round of 16 on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Diman and Foxborough play their first round game on Monday.
Pentucket 16, O'Bryant 1
Division 3 Preliminary Round
Pentucket (16): Griffin cf 3-2-1, Murphy ss 3-2-3, Mitchell 2b 4-3-2, Hamel lf 2-2-1, Bickford c 3-1-1, Stock dp 3-1-2, Daley rf 3-1-0, Pichette 1b 3-2-1, Lopata 3b 3-2-2, Lacroix ph 0-0-0, C. Lopata ph 1-0-0, Gatchel ph 1-0-0, Connelly ph 1-0-1, Bartholomew ph 1-0-0, Huggins ph 1-0-0. Totals 32-16-14
RBI: Griffin 3, Lopata 2, Murphy, Hamel, Stock, Daley
HR: E. Lopata
WP: LeBel;
Records: Pentucket 12-9
