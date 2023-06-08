It wasn't like Triton was playing bad softball.
Over the first four innings of Wednesday's Division 3 Round of 16 game against No. 10 Greater New Bedford, Mallory Johnson made a handful of nice putouts in right field, Kyla Story did the same at shortstop, and Emma Penniman was pitching a fine game in the circle. But on the scoreboard, the No. 7 Vikings still trailed, 1-0, and frustration was starting to set in.
That, however, is when Penniman put on her superhero cape.
Or should we say viking helmet?
Leading off in the bottom of the fifth inning, the sophomore stepped into the box and crushed her third home run of the season over the fence in center field, tying the game at 1-1. An inning later, Story and Skylar Colburn hit back-to-back one-out singles, Johnson drew a walk to load the bases, and Penniman -- clutch as ever -- came up and blasted a grand slam with Triton's season in the balance.
Just talk about having a day.
Penniman's second homer made it 5-1, and she then came out in the top of seventh, struck out two and a got a groundout to end the game and clinch Triton's Round of 16 victory. The Vikings (18-4) are now back in the Division 3 Quarterfinals for the second straight year, and will travel down to play No. 2 Dighton-Rehoboth on Friday at 4 p.m.
"I'm extremely proud of them," said Triton coach Alan Noyes. "Even though the whole team was back this year except for one starter, it's a brand new team. What I'm most proud of the kids for was that we had that losing streak near the end of the regular season, and the scores were football scores. We were scoring runs, but we just weren't playing well. We also had that stretch where we played six games in eight days, so I think they kind of hit a wall.
"So we took some time off, had a couple of fun practices, and they've seemed to really regroup and are playing good softball in the playoffs."
All told, Penniman went 2-for-3 with the two homers and all five of the team's RBI. She also, of course, went the distance in the circle, holding Greater New Bedford (14-10) to just four hits and the one earned run while striking out five.
"That's why she's the CAL Kinney Player of the Year," said Noyes.
Newburyport nearly upsets No. 2 Dighton-Rehoboth
We just about got a CAL three-peat in the Division 3 Quarterfinals.
Wednesday afternoon, No. 15 Newburyport made the nearly two-hour drive (with traffic) down to No. 2 Dighton-Rehoboth for the Round of 16, and almost came back home with a huge upset victory. Trailing 5-0 in the top of the fifth inning, the Clippers -- a day after their comeback win over East Bridgewater in the first round -- fought back hard to take a 6-5 lead in the sixth.
But Dighton-Rehoboth came up clutch with a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning, and Newburyport's valiant effort couldn't muster one more comeback in the top of the seventh. Dighton-Rehoboth (18-4) closed out the 7-6 victory, and will now host No. 7 Triton in the Division 3 quarterfinals on Friday at 4 p.m.
If the Clippers could have found a way, it would have set up Newburyport-Triton, Part 3.
But, if anything, Newburyport (13-9) certainly didn't go out quietly. The Clippers belted out 13 hits on the day, with Cassidy Bolcome (3-for-4), Grace Habib (3-for-4, 2 RBI), Nieve Morrissey (2-for-4) and Sophie Lavallee (2-for-3) all having strong games.
Triton 5, Greater New Bedford 1
Division 3 Round of 16
Triton (5): Romine 3b 3-0-0, Oldoni cf 3-0-0, Story ss 3-1-2, Colburn c 3-0-1, M. Johnson rf 2-1-0, Penniman p 3-2-2, Harris 1b 3-0-0, Haley lf 2-0-0, A. Johnson 2b 0-0-0. Totals 22-5-5
RBI: Penniman 5
HR: Penniman 2
WP: Penniman (7 IP, 1 ER, 5 K);
Greater New Bedford (14-10): 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Triton (18-4): 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 — 5
Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Newburyport 6
Division 3 Round of 16
Newburyport (6): Morrissey cf 4-2-2, Bolcome rf 4-1-3, Meleedy p 3-1-1, Keefe ss 3-1-1, Habib c 4-0-3, Lavallee 2b 3-0-2, McLeod 3b 4-0-0, Devivo dp 3-0-0, Dowell lf 1-0-0, Puleo 1b 3-1-1. Totals 32-6-13
RBI: Habib 2, Meleedy, Bolcome, McLeod
LP: Meleedy
Newburyport (13-9): 0 0 0 0 4 2 0 — 6
Dighton-Rehoboth (18-4): 0 2 3 0 0 2 0 — 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.