The resiliency: Off the charts.
Friday afternoon, the Triton softball team drove down over two hours through Boston rush traffic to get to Dighton-Rehoboth, only to take a 2-0 lead in its Division 3 Quarterfinal game and have it get postponed in the fourth inning due to weather. That meant going all the way back up to Byfield, only to go right back down on Sunday to finish the game.
It’s one thing to focus and play a clean game of softball once after that drive.
But twice?
That’s where the mental toughness comes in, and over the past few days No. 7 Triton has shown it has it in spades. The Vikings finished what they started Sunday evening, getting an RBI-single from Mallory Johnson in the top of the seventh that scored Kyla Story, and eventually clinched the team’s 3-2 playoff victory over No. 2 Dighton-Rehoboth.
The Vikings (19-4) are headed to the Division 3 Final 4.
A year after falling to St. Mary’s in the same round, the Vikings have conquered those demons and are now two wins away from a state championship.
And it was all earned.
The final box score shows Triton with 13 hits, and Dighton-Rehoboth (18-5) with only four. The Vikings loaded the bases in each of the first two innings, but couldn’t push home a run. That finally changed in the third, though, when Jillian Giusto singled home pinch-runner Maddie January, and in the fourth Story ripped a single up the middle to plate Grace Romine and make it 2-0.
But the Falcons weren’t going to go away.
It was a 2-1 game after the fourth inning, then in the bottom of the fifth Lucy LaTour crushed a leadoff home run over the fence in right to tie the game. Triton pitcher Emma Penniman responded with three quick outs, and the Vikings went ahead to take the lead in the seventh.
In what ended up being a two-out rally for the ages, Story started with a single to left. Skylar Colburn followed with a single that got Story to third, and in stepped Johnson who went with the pitch, and took it the other way to right to be the hero and get Story home.
Penniman then retired the side in order in the bottom half, recording two of her nine strikeouts on the day, and the Vikings swarmed her in the circle in celebration of their Final 4 berth.
In the semifinals, the Vikings will play No. 6 Middleborough on Tuesday at Worcester State for a 7 p.m. first pitch.
Amesbury bows out to No. 2 Hampshire
For the first time in three years, the Division 4 state softball championship game will not have Amesbury in it.
The No. 7 Redhawks saw their quest for a repeat state title come to an end Saturday afternoon, falling to No. 2 Hampshire Regional in the quarterfinals, 11-7.
Amesbury (18-5) led 3-0 after the second inning, and 6-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth. But Hampshire scored six in the frame to open up an 11-6 lead, and the Redhawks couldn’t muster a rally over their final two at-bats.
Despite their great careers coming to an end, seniors Ella DeLisle, Lauren Celia and Rose Franey still leave Amesbury High as champions.
Triton 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Triton (3): Grace Romine 3b 4-1-1, Izzy Oldoni cf 4-0-2, Kyla Story ss 4-1-2, Skylar Colburn c 4-0-1, Mallory Johnson rf 4-0-2, Emma Penniman p 5-0-1, Haleigh Harris 1b 4-0-2, Jillian Giusto dh 3-1-1, Ava Johnson 2b 3-0-1, Andrea Boyle ph 1-0-0. Totals 36-3-13
RBI: Giusto, Story, M. Johnson
WP: Penniman
Triton (19-4): 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 — 3
Dighton-Rehoboth (18-5): 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 2
