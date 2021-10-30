The Georgetown football team certainly picked a good time to put together its best performance of the year.
Playing spoiler against a Nashoba Tech team that needed a win to have any hope to qualify for the state tournament, the Royals got massive games from seniors Anthony Plumb and Jack Lucido to earn a hard-fought 28-14 win at home Friday night.
"It was a total team effort for us on both sides of the ball," said Lucido. "No doubt the best all-around game for us all season. I'm super proud of the team."
Plumb, who came in the area leader in both passing yards (1,629) and touchdowns (18), capped his fantastic regular season completing 33 of 43 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns. He found Chris Guyer and Lucido in the first half to help his Royals (3-4) take a 14-7 lead into the break, then connected with Guyer and Lucido's younger brother, Carter, in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.
With still at least one game left against Manchester-Essex on Thanksgiving Day -- plus whatever consolation games Georgetown can pick up between then if they don't make the state tournament -- Plumb needs just 299 passing yards and two more touchdowns to break the all-time area record held by the guy he took over for this fall, Stephen MacDonald.
"You could really feel the energy in the entire stadium," said Plumb. "We were really playing for each other and we are really coming together on the field."
As it has been all season, Plumb's favorite target Friday night was Lucido.
The senior, who just committed to Wesleyan a little over a week ago, hauled in 16 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown. Incredibly, it's his second time this season with at least 14 catches and over 200 yards in a game, as who could forget his 14-catch, 305-yard and 3-TD performance against Lynn Tech?
"I was really proud of how the seniors fought for each other and put the team on their back," said Georgetown coach Eric McCarthy. "It was their best game of the season. Jack has really been impressive, and Anthony continues to improve and again its only his seventh game as a starter."
Nashoba (4-3), which came in ranked No. 18 in Division 8 and needed a win, got on the board first before Plumb found Guyer -- and then Lucido on the conversion -- to make it 8-7 after the first quarter.
Lucido then got loose for a 66-yard TD reception in the second, and after a scoreless third, Plumb hit Guyer on a 16-yard strike early in the fourth followed by a 15-yard connection to Carter Lucido to cap the run of 28 unanswered points for the Royals.
Nashoba would score a touchdown late to cut into the deficit.
"Everybody bought in this week," said Guyer. "It all started during practice and the guys toughened it out in the rain. It really showed all throughout the game."
Georgetown also saw the return of seniors Dylan Angelopolus and Tyler Girourd, who would have been key contributors this year but have been out with knee injuries.
The Royals came into the game at No. 30 in the latest MIAA Division 7 poll, and have their fingers crossed that the victory could vault them high enough to reach the top 16.
If not, they'll try to keep the momentum going through some consolation games before hosting on Thanksgiving.
"Overall, I was happy with the way they showed up," said McCarthy. "And we have to continue to build on it."
Georgetown 28, Nashoba Tech 14
Nashoba Tech (4-3): 7 0 0 7 — 14
Georgetown (3-4): 8 6 0 14 — 28
First Quarter
G — Chris Guyer 18 pass from Anthony Plumb (Jack Lucido pass from Plumb)
Second Quarter
G — J. Lucido 66 pass from Plumb (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
G — Guyer 16 pass from Plumb (pass failed)
G — Carter Lucido 15 pass from Plumb (J. Lucido pass from Jake Thompson)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: GEORGETOWN (7-61) Anthony Plumb 5-43, Chris Guyer 2-18
PASSING: G — Plumb 33-43-4, 454
RECEIVING: G — Jack Lucido 16-213, Guyer 5-98, Jake Thompson 3-58, Colin Martin 3-41, Carter Lucido 4-44
