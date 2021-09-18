Through two games this fall, Anthony Plumb seems to be settling in quite nicely in his first year as starting quarterback for the Georgetown football team.
Friday night, the senior tossed four touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead the Royals to a convincing 44-8 victory over visiting Roxbury Prep. He finished his night 9-of-17 passing for 242 yards, and added another 39 yards on the ground on three carries.
This coming after a 283-yard and four-total-touchdown performance against Boston Latin in Week 1.
"He's really been playing well," said Georgetown coach Eric McCarthy. "He's a pretty calm kid and he's been making all of the plays that he's had to."
The Royals (1-1) jumped out to an early 8-0 lead in the first quarter Friday night after sophomore Carter Lucido barreled in from the 2-yard-line to cap his team's opening drive with a score. Minutes later, Carter's older brother, Jack, hauled in a 48-yard pass from Plumb to make it a 14-0 game.
Plumb then kept it himself for a 15-yard rushing TD, then completed the 2-point conversion to Jake Thompson to make it 22-0 game at halftime.
"The guys had a good night tonight," said McCarthy. "There was a lot to like for sure."
The Royals then scored on their first three possessions of the second half to completely bust the game open. Plumb hit Colin Martin on consecutive touchdown strikes of 12 and 37 yards, then pitched it to Carter Lucido on a screen pass that went 51 yards for the team's final score.
Thompson didn't technically score a touchdown, but was on the receiving end of three successful 2-point conversion passes from Plumb.
A senior, Jack Lucido was Plumb's top target for the second straight week, hauling in five passes for 105 yards and a TD.
Georgetown will host KIPP Academy Friday at 7 p.m.
Georgetown 44, Roxbury Prep 8
Roxbury Prep: 0 0 0 8 — 8
Georgetown (1-1): 14 8 22 0 — 44
First Quarter
G — Carter Lucido 2 run (Jake Thompson pass from Anthony Plumb)
G — Jack Lucido 48 pass from Plumb (pass failed)
Second Quarter
G — Plumb 15 run (Thompson pass from Plumb)
Third Quarter
G — Colin Martin 12 pass from Plumb (J. Lucido pass from Plumb)
G — Martin 37 pass from Plumb (Thompson pass from Plumb)
G — C. Lucido 51 pass from Plumb (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: GEORGETOWN (9-109) Carter Lucido 4-43, Anthony Plumb 3-39, Chris Guyer 2-27
PASSING: G — Plumb 9-17-4, 242
RECEIVING: G — Jack Lucido 5-105, C. Lucido 1-51, Colin Martin 2-49, Nate Giguere 1-39
