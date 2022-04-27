AMESBURY — All told, Lucas Stallard really only made one mistake on the mound Tuesday afternoon.
Tasked with getting the start in the rematch against rival Amesbury, the Newburyport senior co-captain was spotted a 4-0 lead before even throwing a pitch. But in the bottom of the first, a fastball caught too much of the plate, and Amesbury clean-up man Trevor Kimball took him deep over the right field fence for a 3-run home run.
But between innings, Stallard got a quick lesson from one of his teammates.
“You know, I kind of struggled with my curveball early,” began Stallard. “But Jack (Fehlner) gave me a couple of pointers on how to fix it, and I got it down pretty well, which really helped.”
Indeed, Stallard settled down after the one blemish to toss four solid innings, and Newburyport belted out 10 hits to earn an eventual 8-5 win over Amesbury on a rain-soaked field. The win was the fifth in a row for the streaking Clippers (6-2), and also avenged a 10-2 loss to their crosstown rivals earlier in the spring.
“It was just a good team win,” said Fehlner, the team’s other senior co-captain. “Everyone contributed all around. I think we wanted to beat them, even though it was a non-league game, it was still a big win for our record. (Amesbury) has a bunch of good hitters on their team, so it was just a great day.”
With three games this week, Newburyport needed someone to eat up innings.
Stallard came in having not really thrown much this spring, and coach Mark Rowe was hoping to just get a couple of innings out of him. But Stallard exceeded expectations, making it through four innings allowing four runs — three earned — with only three hits allowed and three strikeouts. He left with the game tied at 4-4 and ended up with a no-decision, but gave the Clippers everything he had.
“I was hoping to get two innings out of him and we got four,” said Rowe. “So that was outstanding. He’s not stretched out at all, and like I said I had him at a 50-pitch limit thinking that he might be a little off having not pitched much. But he was outstanding.
“This was what I guess you could call a manufactured win. We were up against it a little bit with pitching, we don’t really have anyone stretched out with three games this week. So we just kind of patched it together, but we’ve been getting good pitching.”
The Clippers saw their first six batters of the game reach base as the team quickly grabbed a 4-0 lead after the first inning. Jack Sullivan started the game with a walk followed by a Connor Stick single, and Stallard, Max Puleo and Fehlner (3-for-4) all had RBI-singles in the frame.
But Amesbury (6-2) immediately responded in the bottom half when Shea Cucinotta and Drew Scialdone laced singles. That brought Kimball — Amesbury’s starting pitcher — to the plate, and the junior probably unleashed some steam after a rough inning on the mound and belted one over the fence in right for a 3-run homer. Amesbury then tied it in the third inning when Cucinotta scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Aiden Donovan.
The Newburyport bats, however, were just getting started.
Stallard hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth to score Sullivan, and immediately after Owen Tahnk crushed a double to center that scored Stick and made it 6-4. After Stallard was pulled, Charlie Forrest came on in the fifth and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up the win. Only on a 25-pitch limit himself, Forrest was efficient in getting his five out.
“They got us the first time, so it was good to get them back,” said Stallard. “We played our game and we didn’t take our foot off the gas pedal.”
The Clippers got in a run in the fifth when Fehlner tripled and was sacrificed home by Tyler Cowles, and another insurance run in the seventh to make it 8-4 when Steve Lawton singled home Tahnk. and it was Fehlner who came on with one out in the bottom of the sixth to get the last four outs of the game. He allowed a run in the bottom of the seventh when Kimball singled home Scialdone, but got the game’s final out to earn the save.
“I think we’re just starting to gel right now,” said Fehlner. “The start of our season was a little bumpy, we had some tough non-league games, but we’re definitely starting to gel and the chemistry is coming together. Our bats were a little dead at the start of the season, but they’re starting to pick up.”
Newburyport 8, Amesbury 5
Newburyport (8): Jack Sullivan rf 2-2-0, Connor Stick 2b 4-2-2, Lucas Stallard p/ss 3-1-1, Owen Tahnk 3b 3-2-1, Max Puleo lf 4-0-1, Jack Fehlner ss/cf/p 4-1-3, Steve Lawton cf 4-0-2, Tyler Cowles c 3-0-0, Brady Ford 1b 2-0-0, Charlie Forrest p 0-0-0. Totals 29-8-10
Amesbury (5): Jake Harring 2b 4-0-0, Shea Cucinotta ss 4-2-1, Drew Scialdone rf 3-2-1, Trevor Kimball p/lf 3-1-3, Aiden Donovan 1b 4-0-0, Luke Arsenault 3b 3-0-0, Will Arsenault c 2-0-2, Cam Stanley cf 3-0-0, Tyler Bartniski lf 2-0-0, Josh Sorgini p 1-0-0. Totals 29-5-7
RBI: N — Stallard 2, Puleo, Tahnk, Fehlner, Lawton, Cowles; A — Kimball 4, Donovan
WP: Forrest; LP: Kimball; S: Fehlner
Newburyport (6-2): 4 0 0 2 1 0 1 — 8
Amesbury (6-2): 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 5
