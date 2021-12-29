It’s safe to say that Newburyport defended its home court and then some.
Facing CAL foe Hamilton-Wenham in Wednesday’s 17th annual Institution for Savings holiday tournament final, the Clippers were hounding on defense and controlled play all night to cruise to a dominating 60-30 victory. Over their two tournament games, the Clippers (4-0) won by a combined 53 points.
“It was nice because we really had balanced scoring from a bunch of different people,” said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield. “We just played real high-intensity defense all night. It was a good game for us.”
After a big night in Tuesday’s win over Triton, junior Emma Foley was strong again with a team-high 16 points. Senior captain Sydney Turner had a season-high 12 points, and sophomore Olivia McDonald stepped into the starting point guard role with Deirdre McElhinney still out and played well with 9 points.
And, of course, junior star Makenna Ward (8 points) led the outstanding Clipper defense.
“We had a better night overall from Olivia McDonald,” said Grutchfield. “She was much more aggressive in driving to the basket and on defense. I thought Sydney Turner also had a very strong night, and Makenna is just so good on defense and she’s definitely our leader out there.”
Newburyport jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter, and took firm contral heading into halftime up 35-16.
After the game, Foley, Turner and Ward were all named to the five-person all-tournament team.
Newburyport is now off until Tuesday when it gets back to actual CAL games against the same Hamilton-Wenham team.
Kimball leads Triton past Ipswich
In Wednesday’s tournament consolation game, Molly Kimball was excellent in helping Triton take down Ipswich, 48-28.
The senior tri-captain led the way with a game-high 17 points on five 3s, as the Vikings (4-2) jumped to a 27-12 halftime lead and were able to roll the rest of the way to a win.
“We played very well today,” said Triton coach Bryan Shields.
Kendall Liebert poured in 12 points for the Vikings, Olivia Kiricoples had 10 and Lia Hatheway chipped in 7 on a pair of 3s. After the game, the sophomore Liebert was selected to the five-person all-tournament team.
Triton next plays at Amesbury on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).
All-Tournament Team
Jane Maguire, Hamilton-Wenham
Sydney Turner, Newburyport
Emma Foley, Newburyport
Makenna Ward, Newburyport
Kendall Liebert, Triton
Newburyport 60, Hamilton-Wenham 30
Institution for Savings Final
Newburyport (60): Turner 6-0-12, McDonald 4-1-9, Ward 3-2-8, Metzker 1-0-2, Seidel 0-2-2, Pavao 0-0-0, O. Foley 2-1-5, E. Foley 4-8-16, Papatola 3-0-6. Totals 23-14-60
3-pointers: None
Hamilton-Wenham (3-2): 8 8 10 4 — 30
Newburyport (5-0): 15 20 14 11 — 60
Triton 48, Ipswich 28
Institution for Savings Consolation
Triton (48): Kimball 6-0-17, Frary 1-0-2, Heffernan 0-0-0, Liebert 4-4-12, Kiricoples 3-4-10, Leavitt 0-0-0, B. Welch 0-0-0, M. Welch 0-0-0, Hatheway 2-1-7, Doring 0-0-0. Totals 16-9-48
3-pointers: Kimball 5, Hatheway 2
Triton (4-2): 13 14 11 10 — 48
Ipswich (2-2): 9 3 6 10 — 28
