KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo Olivia McDonald had a strong game on Wednesday to help Newburyport win the 17th annual Institution for Savings holiday tournament.

It’s safe to say that Newburyport defended its home court and then some.

Facing CAL foe Hamilton-Wenham in Wednesday’s 17th annual Institution for Savings holiday tournament final, the Clippers were hounding on defense and controlled play all night to cruise to a dominating 60-30 victory. Over their two tournament games, the Clippers (4-0) won by a combined 53 points.

“It was nice because we really had balanced scoring from a bunch of different people,” said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield. “We just played real high-intensity defense all night. It was a good game for us.”

After a big night in Tuesday’s win over Triton, junior Emma Foley was strong again with a team-high 16 points. Senior captain Sydney Turner had a season-high 12 points, and sophomore Olivia McDonald stepped into the starting point guard role with Deirdre McElhinney still out and played well with 9 points.

And, of course, junior star Makenna Ward (8 points) led the outstanding Clipper defense.

“We had a better night overall from Olivia McDonald,” said Grutchfield. “She was much more aggressive in driving to the basket and on defense. I thought Sydney Turner also had a very strong night, and Makenna is just so good on defense and she’s definitely our leader out there.”

Newburyport jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter, and took firm contral heading into halftime up 35-16.

After the game, Foley, Turner and Ward were all named to the five-person all-tournament team.

Newburyport is now off until Tuesday when it gets back to actual CAL games against the same Hamilton-Wenham team.

Kimball leads Triton past Ipswich

In Wednesday’s tournament consolation game, Molly Kimball was excellent in helping Triton take down Ipswich, 48-28.

The senior tri-captain led the way with a game-high 17 points on five 3s, as the Vikings (4-2) jumped to a 27-12 halftime lead and were able to roll the rest of the way to a win.

“We played very well today,” said Triton coach Bryan Shields.

Kendall Liebert poured in 12 points for the Vikings, Olivia Kiricoples had 10 and Lia Hatheway chipped in 7 on a pair of 3s. After the game, the sophomore Liebert was selected to the five-person all-tournament team.

Triton next plays at Amesbury on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).

All-Tournament Team

Jane Maguire, Hamilton-Wenham

Sydney Turner, Newburyport

Emma Foley, Newburyport

Makenna Ward, Newburyport

Kendall Liebert, Triton

Newburyport 60, Hamilton-Wenham 30

Institution for Savings Final

Newburyport (60): Turner 6-0-12, McDonald 4-1-9, Ward 3-2-8, Metzker 1-0-2, Seidel 0-2-2, Pavao 0-0-0, O. Foley 2-1-5, E. Foley 4-8-16, Papatola 3-0-6. Totals 23-14-60

3-pointers: None

Hamilton-Wenham (3-2): 8 8 10 4 — 30

Newburyport (5-0): 15 20 14 11 — 60

Triton 48, Ipswich 28

Institution for Savings Consolation

Triton (48): Kimball 6-0-17, Frary 1-0-2, Heffernan 0-0-0, Liebert 4-4-12, Kiricoples 3-4-10, Leavitt 0-0-0, B. Welch 0-0-0, M. Welch 0-0-0, Hatheway 2-1-7, Doring 0-0-0. Totals 16-9-48

3-pointers: Kimball 5, Hatheway 2

Triton (4-2): 13 14 11 10 — 48

Ipswich (2-2): 9 3 6 10 — 28

