As fierce a rival as Pentucket Regional is to Newburyport High School, the Panthers did the Port a favor last week.
Pentucket pushed unbeaten, nationally-ranked, top-seed Austin Prep to the brink in the Division 3 State Baseball Tournament, ultimately falling 2-1.
It was as close as the 24-0 Cougars have come to being defeated all spring.
No. 10 Newburyport, which takes its 18-6 mark into Saturday’s 3 p.m. State Final at LeLacheur Park in Lowell against Austin Prep, certainly took note. AP is not invincible.
“Pentucket put up a good fight, holding them to two runs is very impressive, it just goes to show that anything is possible. Even though they are undefeated, I think they are beatable,” said Clippers ace Jack Fehlner.
“Pentucket threw Ethan Hunt at them and they did very well. We’re pretty good friends, and he told me we could do it.”
The Clippers have plenty of reason to feel confident, even embarking on a task as large as knocking off undefeated Austin.
First off, they’ll be sending their Roanoke University-bound ace Fehlner to the hill. He’s 9-2 on the year, coming off a gritty stunner over No. 2 Medfield in the state quarters.
Secondly, the CAL tri-champs have been rolling, hot at the absolute perfect time.
“At the beginning of the season, we just wanted the CAL championship, but our team has just done a great job putting ourselves in position to win,” said senior shortstop Lucas Stallard. “We’ve come up with the big hits when we’ve needed them. You look back at Brady Ford’s tie-breaking homer against Tantasqua or Connor Stick’s (two-out) game-winning single against Medford. If we keep doing what we’re doing, I think we have a chance.”
Newburyport certainly has the plan in place to give head coach Mark Rowe his first state title in over 40 years in the game and the school’s first state baseball title since 2011.
“We need Jack to pitch pretty good, and we need to get the hits when we need them. We have to play good defense, no errors, and get some base-runners,” said Stallard.
Austin has plowed through the competition this year in its quest for the title, but there is precedent. The Cougars were seeded No. 1 a year ago in the D-3 North sectional, before they ran into a Cape Ann League foe.
“We know they’re beatable. North Reading did it last year,” said Stallard. “And the Pentucket game this year definitely gives us some serious hope. They probably should have beaten them.”
Austin will not have University of Virginia commit Evan Blanco on the mound, either, in Saturday’s final. The lefty pitched 6.2 innings in their state semifinal win over Foxborough.
“They’ve been ranked as the best team in the state all year,” said Fehlner. “They’re ranked in the top 25 nationally, and I know they’re undefeated. We’re going to go in there Saturday with the underdog mentality that we’ve had the last few games. With that mentality, there’s less pressure on us. We just want to enjoy this, have a lot of fun and do whatever we can to win.
“I know they are good hitters, but they are high school kids just like we are. We are going in to make some noise, make it happen. We just can’t make mistakes. They don’t make many mistakes, but if they do, we have to capitalize.”
Back when this started in the first week of June, few could have expected this kind of run for the Clippers. They limped into the tournament with three losses in their final four games.
But something happened when the lights were flipped on for real.
“All our guys have been locked in the entire playoffs,” said Fehlner. “We’ve done all the little things. It’s been a great ride so far. The fact that we’ve made it so far is just amazing. I’m just so proud of our team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.