It’s hard to believe that the calendar has already switch to February and the end to the regular season for winter sports is only a couple of weeks away.
Some, like indoor track and swimming, have already put a cap on league play.
If you’ve been loosely following along, you probably have some idea that Newburyport High is in the middle of a pretty successful winter season.
So, as we head down the home stretch, lets take a look at where the Clippers stand.
Boys Basketball
We knew that Newburyport was going to have a strong winter on the court after returning two Daily News All-Stars in Jack Fehlner and Ronan Brown.
And the duo have certainly lived up to the hype.
They, along with fellow captains Max Gagnon, James Scali and Finn Sullivan have led the Clippers (10-4) to a familiar position — first place in the CAL Kinney and in search of their fourth straight title. The team is on a five-game winning streak, highlighted by Tuesday’s 74-62 win over Amesbury, and has two league games left against Lynnfield and Pentucket.
Freshman Finn Brennan (10.6 ppg) has come in and provided an immediate impact, and Henry Acton, Adam Bovee, Owen Tahnk and Will Thoreson have helped to round out the rotation.
Girls Basketball
Even though Newburyport suffered its first loss on Tuesday (66-52 to Amesbury), it’s still on top of the league.
The Clippers (12-1) lead rival Pentucket (10-3) for the Kinney crown, and already beat the Green and White on their court earlier this season. The two teams will meet for a much-anticipated rematch next Thursday (2/10).
Recently, sophomore Olivia McDonald has emerged as a true three-level scoring threat to compliment the “Big 3” of Makenna Ward, Deirdre McElhinney and Emma Foley. Senior captain Sydney Turner (4.7 ppg) rounds out the starting lineup, and Lilly Papatola, Brela Pavao and Olivia Foley have given strong minutes off the bench.
Boys Hockey
The Newburyport boys hockey team is hitting its stride at the right time.
The Clippers (7-6-1) have won six of their last nine games to make up ground on North Reading (9-2-1) and Lynnfield (11-2-0) for the league title. It was a tough 2-1 loss to the aforementioned Lynnfield on Friday, but the team bounced back with a nice 3-2 win over Bishop Fenwick on Tuesday.
Defensemen Sean Glynn and Braeden Curran each scored their first career goals in the win, and Charlie Forrest notched a goal as well.
The Clippers look to get the season sweep of archrival Triton on Saturday before traveling to CAL Baker-leading Amesbury next Wednesday.
Girls Hockey
The young Clippers are certainly hanging tough and will be a factor in the upcoming tournament.
As for capturing a NEC/CAL title, however, that may be falling out of reach.
Lainey Pare scored her first career goal and Emmerson Marengi found the back of the net as well during Wednesday’s game, but the Clippers (7-4-1) fell in overtime to Beverly.
They still sit in third in the league, however, behind powerhouses Peabody and Winthrop.
