There are still plenty of games to be played in the coming weeks before we even start to talk about state tournaments.
But, about 1/3 of the way through the winter season, where do each of our Newburyport teams stand?
That’s where we come in.
In case you haven’t been following along too closely, lets go sport-by-sport and check in on how the Clippers are doing. Especially with the first batch of MIAA winter power rankings expected to be released soon, it’ll be nice to get a gauge on where each team stands in their respective leagues before we start having those statewide discussions.
As a quick bit of housekeeping, the records we’re going off in this article are current through Monday, Jan. 9. We’ll also be going in the alphabetically order of how the sports appear on the MAScores website.
Boys Basketball
Perhaps the best surprise of the young season.
Even after graduating an uber-talented senior class that won four straight CAL Kinney titles, so far this winter the Clippers (4-3, 3-1 CAL) still find themselves atop the league standings. They’ve done it with a new coach in Mark Elmendorf patrolling the sidelines, and without what was projecting to be the team’s top scorer Will Thoreson, who is out with an ACL injury.
But new and old faces have stepped up.
Adam Bovee (10.2 ppg), Henry Acton (6.5 ppg) and Finn Brennan (7.3 ppg) — holdovers from last year’s squad — have stepped into prominent roles, but the team has seen huge growth from its youngsters. Most notably, junior Connor Spinney (15.8 ppg, 21 3s) has developed into one of the best sharpshooters in the league, and sophomores Carson Gretz (12.7 ppg) and Sam Craig have been invaluable. Plus, football lineman Peter Osazuwa has provided some much-needed strength, toughness and rebounding-ability down low with Brennan.
The Clippers have won three in a row — including a win over St. John’s Prep — heading into Tuesday’s game against Hamilton-Wenham.
Girls Basketball
All you need to know about the Newburyport girls basketball team this winter is that they’re exactly what we thought they’d be.
Really freakin’ good!
The Clippers (8-0) came into the year ranked No. 10 in the entire state in the Boston Globe’s preseason poll, and as you can see by their record, they’ve lived up to the billing. They’re not only in the driver’s seat to win a CAL Kinney title, but should be seeded quite highly in Division 2 when that first MIAA power ranking does drop.
Led by senior captains Emma Foley (17.6 ppg), Makenna Ward (8.8 ppg) and Deirdre McElhinney (9.3 ppg), the Clippers have won by a remarkable 31.7 points per game. The team’s “closest” contest this year was a 17-point victory over rival Pentucket last week.
Olivia McDonald and Brela Pavao have rounded out the starting rotation nicely, and Foley’s younger sister, Olivia, has provided quality minutes off the bench.
Boys Hockey
When healthy, the boys hockey team is capable of contending for a league title.
Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case.
A nasty flu virus has sidelined multiple members of the team for the past few games, and add that to the fact the Clippers (2-3-1) have played a strong schedule already with Malden Catholic, Bishop Fenwick and Lynnfield.
Still, there is plenty of season to be played, and the team has the experienced senior leadership with captains Jamie Brooks, Cameron Caponigro, Zach McHugh, Ryan Philbin and Max Puleo to go on a hot streak. Because of the amount of players currently out sick, the Clippers have seen young guys like Ronan Donovan and Jackson DeVivo step up to score their first varsity goals in a recent win over Pentucket.
But at full strength — which hopefully will be soon — the Clippers will have top-notch D-pairings with Puleo, Philbin, Caponigro, Caden Eiserman and Charlie Forrest playing in front of their Daily News All-Star goalie in Brooks.
Lastly, get ready for the Triton-Newburyport archrivalry game Wednesday night at the Graf (7 p.m.).
Girls Hockey
It’s been a “tale of two seasons” for the girls hockey team.
A young Clippers squad started with two wins over Masconomet and Gloucester, but has since lost four in a row to Beverly, Winthrop, HPNA and Peabody. However, two of those four setbacks were only by a goal, and last Wednesday’s 3-1 loss included an empty-netter by Peabody in the closing seconds.
So the team is right there in every game.
Daily News All-Star goalie Teagan Wilson has been excellent in a full-time starter’s role, and newcoming sophomore Jenna Wilson of Amesbury has already scored three goals.
Plus, with electric returning forwards in Olivia Wilson, Kayla Gibbs, Abby Stauss and Emmerson Marengi, the Clippers have the firepower to get back on a winning streak. That will hopefully start on Saturday, when the travels to take on Marblehead at 5:30 p.m.
Indoor Track
Both the girls and boys teams have started the year 1-0 with victories over rival Triton.
On the boys side, returning Daily News All-Stars Will Acquaviva, Ean Hynes and Wyatt Hastings are all dynamite sprinters, and cross country crossovers Bradford Duchesne, Ethan Downs, Matt Murray and Aimon Fadil will keep the distance events strong. With that combination, the Clippers will stay a contender in the league as well as push to repeat their Division 4 state championship from a year ago.
On the girls side, the team has four returning Daily News All-Stars with Devin Stroope, Abby Kelly, Hailey LaRosa and Morgan Felts. The Clippers also had a good showing at the Speed Classic last month, with Reese Bromby, Chloe Raby, Lucy Buchmayr, Lilly Pons and Olivia Gustafson all having strong meets.
Skiing
The Newburyport ski season was suppose to start on Monday before the meet got postponed to early February.
Still, there is plenty to get excited for when the Clippers do eventually take to the slopes for the first time next week.
For starters, Daily News All-Star Grace Chandler was already one of the fastest skiers in the league a year ago as a freshman. Her and Lily Chorebanian figure to be major players for the girls team, while Lily’s younger brother, Tyler, will be a leader of the boys team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.