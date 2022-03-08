The incredible indoor season for Newburyport's TJ Carleo in the 1,000-meter ended in dream fashion at this weekend's New England meet.
After having won the event at both the Cape Ann League Open and the Division 4 State Meet, and coming in fifth at last weekend's All-State Meet, Carleo raced to fourth overall at New England's out of 22 entrants in 2:31.45. And just how good was that time? Carleo not only set a personal best, but also broke the Newburyport school record in the event that was previously held by his brother, Jack, who was our Daily News Indoor MVP in 2016.
The Clippers' 4x800 team of Aimon Fadil, Bradford Duchense, Nathan Barry and Ethan Downs also competed at New England's and finished 11th out of 24 teams in 8:21.59.
Rubio sets PR, places twice
Emily Rubio just keeps getting better.
Over the weekend, the superstar senior just became the first Pentucket athlete to place in two events at the New England Championship. She high jumped a personal-best 5-foot-5 to take third, then also took third in the long jump with a leap of 17-11.25.
"What an outstanding last meet in the Reggie Lewis Center for Emily," said Pentucket coach Steve Derro. "Now she’s looking forward to Nationals next weekend in New York.”
