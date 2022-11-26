A week after both competing at the NCAA Division 3 National Championship out in Lansing, Michigan, two good friends were back home in Newburyport battling it out at in their hometown Thanksgiving Day 5K.
Out in Michigan, it was Sam Acquaviva finishing third overall to lead his MIT team to its first national title, while John Lucey was the top placer for Williams College in 18th overall. But on Thursday, it was Lucey getting the better of his former Newburyport High cross country teammate.
At the 32nd annual Maudslay Turkey Trot, Lucey was the first to cross the finish line in 15:21. Acquaviva was right behind in second in 15:39, with fellow good friend and former Clipper teammate Chris O'Donnell in fourth in 17:25. Amesbury's Vojta Ripa took fifth (17:26), and the recently-graduated Newburyport trio of Andy Lasson (17:48), Sam Walker (17:49) and Nathan Barry (17:52) finished 7-8-9. Their former assistant Newburyport High coach, Matt Valli, rounded out the top-10 after finishing in 18:10.
An ever popular event, this year's Turkey Trot drew nearly 1,050 runners.
On the women's side, the race belonged to West Newbury's Siobhan Mitchell. The former Pentucket star wrapped up a stellar cross country career at Roger Williams University after graduating in 2021, and on Thursday was the top female finisher with a winning time of 19:57.
Woburn's Jessica Snyder placed second (20:31) and Chelmsford's Kara Haas was third (20:46), but behind them was a handful of local runners. Newburyport's own Debbie Collins finished up in fourth (20:54), and she was closely followed by Groveland's Taylor Walsh in fifth (21:22). Amesbury 16-year-old Cambry Skade was seventh (21:31), and Newburyport's Helen Coughlin (22:26) and Briana Egan (22-51) were 8-9.
Full race results can be found at: millenniumrunning.com.
