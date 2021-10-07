It turned out to be a beautiful day of golf Thursday morning for the Cape Ann League Open at Far Corner Golf Course.
Each team in the league sends its top two golfers to fill out the 22-person field, with the top 11 scorers over 18 holes earning All-CAL honors. In the end, the field was looking up at North Reading sophomore Isabel Brozena, who shot an impressive 2-over 74 for 69 stable points.
Newburyport's Joe O'Connell and Triton's Rick Gardella both came in with 62 points, with O'Connell firing a 78 and Gardella a 79.
"It was really a great day of golf," said Newburyport coach Steve Malenfant, whose team won the league's Sportsmanship Award. "We got the kids out there on time and they all really had a fun day out there."
O'Connell's Clipper teammate, Cam Collette, also had a nice day, firing an 83 to come in seventh with 50 points.
Elsewhere, Georgetown's Logan Corriveau and Pentucket's Ava Spencer both tied for fourth with 58 points.
CAL Open
Individual leaders (22 participants): 1. Isabel Brozena (North Reading) 69; 2. Joe O'Connell (Newb) 62; 3. Rick Gardella (Trit) 62; 4. Logan Corriveau (George) 58; 5. Ava Spencer (Pent) 58; .. 7. Cam Collette (Newb) 50;
