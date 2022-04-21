BYFIELD — When freshman Emma Penniman joined the softball team this year, her Triton teammates quickly made it known to her just how important each game against Newburyport is.
“Oh yeah, they definitely let me know,” said Penniman. “It’s the big rivalry.”
Well, if Wednesday afternoon was Penniman’s first test in the rivalry, then it’s safe to say she passed with an emphatic “A.” The righty blasted two home runs in her first two at bats, went 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored, had five RBI and also pitched the final innings of Triton’s 16-8 win. In a game filled with long hits and towering homers, Penniman’s bat spoke just as loud as all the rest.
“It felt great,” said Penniman. “It was my first home runs of the year. I knew the first one was out, but I couldn’t tell if the second one was going out. Luckily it did.”
Triton (5-2) starter Mallory Johnson pitched four-plus solid innings while going 1-for-5 with an RBI at the plate, and her team made sure to get her plenty of run support early.
After leadoff walks by Madison Jacques and Isabella Oldoni, Triton’s next two batters reached on errors which set up a two-run single by Haleigh Harris. Two batters later, Penniman came up with runners on second and third and drove a pitch well over the fence in center field to give the Vikings a 5-0 lead after the first inning.
Newburyport (2-5) got one back in the third when Emily Meleedy scored on a Keira Dowell hit, but the Vikings immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning. Skylar Colburn started with a walk, and Penniman stepped into the box and this time sent a blast to right-center that carried out with the wind. Oldoni then added a two-run single during the frame to put the Vikings up 9-1 heading into the fourth.
“It was a great team effort, top to bottom,” said Triton coach Alan Noyes. “We spent a lot of time in the cage inside yesterday, and it came through today. For the most part we’ve been hitting the ball well all season. Even the game we got beat up by Methuen we hit the ball well. The kids are working hard and they’re coming together as a team.”
But Newburyport wasn’t about to go down easy.
Dakota Duncan and Cassidy Bolcome walked, and a single by Nieve Morrissey loaded the basses for Meleedy in the top of the fourth. With one out, the sophomore pitcher launched a grand slam over the center field fence that cut it to just a 9-5 game. Meleedy finished 3-for-4 with four RBI on the day, and Dowell came on in relief and pitched a solid couple of innings for the Clippers.
“When they’re throwing the ball well, it works well,” said Newburyport coach Bob Gillespie. “It’s just, they hit the ball well today, so give kudos to Triton. It wasn’t what we expected, we expected a better outcome, but what are you going to do?
“Against a team who can really hit, if you give them extra opportunities they’re going to pound you. and that’s what happened. But we’ll regroup, we’ll get back at it. We have a game against Whittier on Friday, so we’ll see.”
As it had all game, though, Triton immediately answered again.
The Vikings scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to stretch the lead back out to 14-5. Grace Romine (3-for-4) had a two-run single in the inning, and Oldoni added another RBI-single. The Clippers would get a two-run single from Bolcome in the sixth and plate another run in the seventh, but Penniman was able to close it out.
Oldoni (4-for-4, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI) blasted a homer of her own in the bottom of the sixth for the game’s final highlight.
“It was a great effort today by our pitchers,” said Noyes. “Mallory started, she pitched her heart out and only had one bad pitch, which was no big deal. and then Emma came in and closed it down. Today was Emma’s best all-around game. She’s been working hard.”
Triton 16, Newburyport 8
Newburyport (8): Nieve Morrissey cf 4-2-1, Cassidy Bolcome rf 3-1-1, Emily Meleedy p/ss 4-2-3, Emma Keefe ss 3-0-0, Sophie Lavallee 3b 3-1-2, Keira Dowell 2b/p 4-0-1, Grace Habib c 3-1-0, Dakota Duncan dp 2-1-0, Matigan Richmond lf 3-0-0, Madeline McLeod ph 1-0-0, Lea Quintiliani 1b 0-0-0. Totals 30-8-8
Triton (16): Madison Jacques 2b 3-2-0, Isabella Oldoni cf 4-3-4, Kayla Story ss 4-2-2, Mallory Johnson p 5-1-1, Haleigh Harris c 5-1-1, Skylar Colburn 1b 3-2-1, Emma Penniman rf/p 3-3-2, Reagan Haley lf 3-1-0, Grace Romine 3b 4-2-3. Totals 34-16-14
RBI: T — Penniman 5, Oldoni 4, Harris 2, Romine 2, Johnson; N — Meleedy 4, Bolcome 2, Dowell
WP: Johnson; LP: Meleedy
Newburyport (2-5): 0 0 1 4 2 1 0 — 8
Triton (5-2): 5 0 4 5 0 2 0 — 16
