Summer, we hardly knew ya!
If you can believe it, the 2023 fall athletic season in the Daily News area kicks off early next week with a handful of golf matches. The “full slate” of sports then follows the week after, with opening week of the football season kicking off on Sept. 8.
Truly, where did the time go?
Now look, I would never lie to you and say that I hate the “slowness” of the summer months, where not too much is happening athletically around the area. I enjoy some time off, relaxing, and trips to Salisbury Beach as much as the next person.
But there is something special about being “in season.”
The energy of Friday Night Lights. The joys and triumphs of high school sports. The rivalries we have here in the Daily News area, like the ALS Cup between the Newburyport and Pentucket soccer programs during the fall.
It’s all what makes this job so fun.
And as we enter into a new school year, there are of course plenty of juicy storylines to look forward to. Besides the yearly roster turnover caused by graduation, we have a new coaching regime for the Triton football program, now-seniors ready to step into star roles for their teams, and the Cape Ann League welcoming in a new member with Essex Tech joining the fray.
But what is this lowly sportswriter looking forward to most?
Well, if you are (for some insane reason) interested in that answer, here are the top-5 stories I’m most interested in keeping my eye on this upcoming fall season.
No. 1 should be pretty obvious.
5. ‘NEW-LOOK’ TRITON FIELD HOCKEY?
You want a model of consistency?
Look no further than the Triton field hockey program the past few years.
The combined record of 40-18-12 from 2019-22 speaks for itself, as does the two straight Division 3 Quarterfinal appearances and two straight second place finishes in a loaded CAL Kinney division. Whenever they show up to a game, you know the Vikings are going to be competitive.
So what’s the “problem?”
Well, a talented — and large — senior class that fueled the previous four-year stretch are now off to college. Daily News All-Stars Neila Jones, Maya Sullivan and Natalie Indingaro, as well as key players Riley Bell, Devyn Karpenko, Sammy Kelly, Ally Pugh and Maggie Reilly, have moved on to their next life chapters after making a massive mark on the program.
So naturally, there will be a lot of new faces replacing them this fall.
But don’t you dare sleep on the Vikings!
Rising-junior goalie Sophia Chapman is already a top cageminder in the league, and Triton has one of the best on the sidelines in 28-year coach Donna Andersen. From 2014-18, before this talented — and now graduated — senior class came in and had their stellar careers, the Vikings went a combined 62-25-10.
The stability is there.
4. REDHAWKS FOOTBALL WILL LEAVE OPPONENTS BLACK AND BLUE
Check out the Amesbury football team over the past two years.
2021: 8-2, CAL Champs, Lost in Division 7 Quarterfinals.
2022: 9-2, CAL Champs, Lost in Division 7 Semifinals.
Notice a trend?
The back-to-back league titles and two-loss seasons jump out right away. But if this pattern were to continue in 2023, than we would see the Redhawks playing at Gillette Stadium for the Division 7 Championship in early December.
Okay, okay, I know.
That’s way too lofty of an expectation to put on a team before they’ve even finished the preseason.
But if there’s something concrete we already know about this year’s Amesbury football team, it’s that they’re going to absolutely bully teams offensively. The patented rushing attack that has led Amesbury to heaps of success over the years, yeah, that’s not going anywhere.
Here are this year’s captains: Daily News All-Star and CAL Baker co-Linemen of the Year Aiden Donovan, Daily News All-Star and CAL Baker co-Linemen of the Year Will Arsenault, Danny Hutchings (OL/DL) and Kyle Palen (OL/DL).
That’s four returning offensive linemen starters from a year ago.
Throw in big tight ends Christian McGarry and Ollie Ferreira on that line to run behind, and Daily News All-Star running back Michael Sanchez might not have to wash his jersey after some games this year.
3. BEST SPORT: GIRLS SOCCER?
The best sport topic is one I probably think about far too often.
And go figure, it was recently a point of discussion between colleagues Phil Stacey and Matt Williams of the Salem News in their “8 Great North Shore Sports Debates” series.
Ha, so I’m not crazy.
But tangent aside, for our Daily News area this upcoming fall season, I’m predicting our best sport will be girls soccer.
Newburyport has been a wagon the past two seasons, posting a combined mark of 29-4-4 with two straight CAL Kinney titles. The Clippers have unfortunately had their hearts broken in two straight years with penalty kick losses in the Division 3 Round of 16, but will have the roster to avenge those setbacks with young stars Alexis Greenblott, Aoife Tykulsky, Caitlin Downey, Sophia Franco, Skylar Ikemoto and many more leading the way.
Down the road from the Clippers, ALS Cup rival Pentucket will again challenge for the Kinney title. Superstar Sabrina Campbell is off playing Division 1 soccer at Temple, but the Panthers still should have plenty of returning talent with Jamie Dahlgard, Sydney Trout, Gabby Bellacqua and Ava DiBurro to name a few.
And finally, Georgetown was arguably the most electric team in the area last year in making a great run to the Division 5 Quarterfinals. The Royals will have to figure out top scorer Carena Ziolkowski and Division 5 Player of the Year goalie Mary Surette graduating out. But a young, talented team led by Olivia Hiltz, Kayla Gibbs, Lexi Sheehan and Avery Upite — among others -- will be exciting to watch.
Will be some great battles amongst those three.
2. How will history repeat itself?
Two Newburyport fall teams put together program-best seasons a year ago.
Of course, you have to start with the boys soccer team going a perfect 23-0-0 on its way to winning its first ever Division 3 state title. Truly, it’s not hyperbole to say the Clippers put together one of the best seasons the entire state has ever seen on the pitch.
Similarly, the girls volleyball team was simply incredible. You could go through the checklist of “program firsts” the Clippers accomplished: from the team’s first CAL Kinney title, to its best ever record (20-4), to the highest seed they ever achieved in the state tournament (No. 3), and to their first, second and third ever MIAA playoff wins on their way to the Division 3 Semifinals.
It was two seasons for the ages.
But it was also two senior-laden teams — not that that’s a bad thing. The boys soccer team in particular had 18 seniors on the roster, and had its starting lineup comprised entirely of them.
So how will both program’s respond this fall after historic seasons?
My money, despite the roster turnover, is on the positive.
1. AMESBURY-NEWBURYPORT THANKSGIVING DAY RIVALRY HITS 100 YEARS
I mean, could it be anything else?
This is going to be an incredibly special, historic moment in the Daily News area, that I’m positive we’ll cover fully in the coming weeks/months leading up to the day.
How many rivalries can say they’ve reached 100 years?
There will be so much more to say on what promises to be an unforgettable day. So for now, lets just leave it at this.
November, 23rd, 10 a.m.: Make (bleeping) sure you’re at Landry Memorial Stadium!
