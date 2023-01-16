NEWBURYPORT -- There are just those few games during the year that when the schedule comes out, team's immediately circle.
For Georgetown boys basketball, it's Newburyport and Manchester-Essex.
And as the calendar just happened to work out this winter, the Royals got their first crack at the Hornets last Friday, and had to turn around to face the Clippers Monday afternoon. The first half of that rivalry double-header didn't go the Royals' way, as the team fell in a hard fought game up in Manchester-by-the-Sea, 65-58.
But this is a resilient bunch.
Monday afternoon, senior big man Grant Lyon led the way with 25 points, and fellow captain Cory Walsh added 21 on six 3s as Georgetown responded from that setback with a clutch 73-61 win over Newburyport.
"Them and Manchester-Essex are the two teams we want to beat every year," said Lyon. "We've never wanted to win more, this is the most hungry we've ever been."
Having won four straight CAL Kinney titles, you would correctly expect that Newburyport (6-4) has dominated the head-to-head matchup over the recent years. When Georgetown pulled out a 56-54 squeaker last winter, it marked the Royals' first win over the Clippers since the 2013-14 season and broke an eight-game losing streak.
So Monday's victory was just the program's second over Newburyport in eight years.
"We really focus on these games because they mean so much to us and to the team," said Walsh. "We take a lot of pride in these games, so we're definitely proud of ourselves today."
All told, it truly was a battle of two of the top teams in the CAL.
Lyon got Georgetown (7-2) out to a quick start with 15 of his points in the first half, and Jackson Lasquade (15 points) took over scoring at will in the paint to help the Royals take a 37-28 lead into the half. Newburyport got a clutch 3 by Connor Spinney (12 points) near the buzzer to keep it a single-digit game heading into the break, but for the most the sharpshooter was held in check by the excellent defense from Georgetown sophomore Jack Duggan.
But as well as it felt like the Royals were playing all game, Newburyport never went away.
Henry Acton crashed the boards hard in the third quarter, and two straight offensive rebounds and layups made it a 46-41 game. The Royals had a chance to end the quarter with the last shot, but an early miss led to a Brennan layup in transition at the buzzer to make it 55-49 heading into the fourth.
"We played hard, I have no complaints about our effort ever," said Newburyport coach Mark Elmendorf. "We play hard every second. Finn had a great game, Carson (Gretz) was a little shy, but he battles every possession. Henry Acton gives every ounce of energy he has, I thought (Georgetown) did a nice job guarding Connor today, and Adam Bovee just plays every second like it's his last."
The lead was cut to four early in the final quarter thanks to a Gretz basket, and Newburyport had the chance to make it a one-possession game after a Georgetown turnover.
But the Royals locked back in over the final seven minutes.
Walsh hit a massive 3 followed by a floater, Lyon added a strong basket down low and sophomore Marcos Yones (7 pts) had a handful of key offensive rebounds and like Duggan played some great defense. A Brennan layup made it 66-56 with just under two minutes left, but the Royals were solid from the free throw line in the closing moments.
"The key today was definitely on defense," said Walsh. "On the back side of the ball we really helped the helper. I think we played great defense, played as a team, and I think when we do that, I don't think there's a team in this league who can beat us."
Georgetown 73, Newburyport 61
Georgetown (73): Grant Lyon 11-3-25, Cory Walsh 7-1-21, Jackson Lasquade 6-3-15, John Alcantara 0-0-0, Marcos Yones 2-3-7, Jalen Andujar 0-0-0, Jack Duggan 2-2-8, Brady Kent 0-0-0. Totals 28-12-73
Newburyport (61): Adam Bovee 1-0-3, Henry Acton 2-0-4, Connor Spinney 4-1-12, Finn Brennan 10-3-25, Carson Gretz 4-0-8, Sam Craig 0-0-0, Peter Osazuwa 1-0-2. Totals 22-4-61
3-pointers: G — Walsh 6, Duggan 2; N — Spinney 3, Brennan 2
Georgetown (7-2): 18 19 18 18 — 73
Newburyport (6-4): 14 14 21 12 — 61
