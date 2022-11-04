WEST NEWBURY -- It was a momumental day for the Pentucket cheerleading program.
With hundreds of fired up fans packed into its brand new gym, Pentucket hosted the school's first ever CAL Championship Thursday night. North Reading was crowned CAL champion after scoring an 87.1, with Georgetown right behind in second with an 85.7. The host Panthers finished with a solid 80.5, and Triton -- competing in the co-ed division -- came in with an 82.8.
Teams needed to score above a 67.0 to qualify for Regionals, so all of our Daily News area teams are moving on. Once at Regionals, teams need to score above an 80.0 to be able to compete a week later at States.
But, in Pentucket's case, that's something to worry about in the future.
Because as it stood Thursday night, there was a whole lot of pride -- and even more noise -- raining down from the packed bleachers in the Panthers' new gym. And that's something everyone involved with the program won't forget for a long time.
"I really feel like it meant a lot to have it here," said Pentucket senior Kiki Sylvanowicz. "This is our new school, and this was the first event in the gym. It was definitely good for our program to be able to host it, and I feel like it sort of helped us make a name for ourselves."
After an incredible National Anthem sung by Pentucket student Paige Nottingham, Ipswich led off the night with its routine. The Tigers were followed by Triton, which was led by captains Isabella Rosenau, Kayla Harrington and Sofia Savino.
Next was Manchester-Essex, followed by Pentucket.
The gym erupted into a frenzy as the Panthers got ready to take the floor, and the student section in attendance had one final surprise. You see, at football games, the Pentucket cheerleaders have created a now-famous cheer that the student section loves to participate in, called: Pump it Up.
It's pretty simple.
After a quick cheer asking the crowd to join in, the cheerleaders yell "Pump," followed by the student section yelling "Pump," in response. That's off course followed by "It," then "Up."
You see, simple.
It's become a student fan section favorite. So as the Panthers took to their starting positions on the floor, the fans started the "Pump! It! Up!" chant in support of their team. It certainly didn't go unnoticed, and the Panthers went on to execute their routine well enough to qualify for Regionals.
"We had a lot of energy so I was happy with how we did," said Sylvanowicz. "I loved the student section and how they did 'Pump it up!' They were really supportive and it definitely helped to pump us up. We could all fell that energy. Plus we moved on to Regionals, which we're all really excited about."
Georgetown was the second-to-last team to go, and put on a terrific performance. Senior Sophia Wing, who is committed to the Acrobatics & Tumbling team at Oregon University, is one of the team's co-captains along with Alexis Murphy.
Courtney Lynch, Ashly Dufrense and Jaelyn Dewey are Pentucket's captains.
