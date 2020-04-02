How have you spent your time in self-quarantine? Caught up on some reading? Picked up a new hobby? Spent more time with your family and pets?
If you're anything like me, chances are you've probably watched a lot of replays of classic games. May as well, right? There aren't any other sports on.
For most of us, watching an old championship or some other memorable game is a great way to reminisce and reflect on what it felt like to watch it live. Tell me you don't still get chills when Keith Foulke underhands the ball to Doug Mientkiewicz for the final out of the 2004 World Series?
But what about the athletes who actually lived those moments? They're stuck in their homes too, and for a good many this period of self-isolation has offered a unique opportunity to revisit past accomplishments the rest of us have only ever enjoyed vicariously.
Take James White, for instance. The New England Patriots running back was the hero of Super Bowl LI, making 14 catches for 110 yards while scoring three total touchdowns and a two-point conversion in his team's stunning 34-28 overtime win. He led the charge as the Patriots fought back from down 28-3, scoring the game-tying touchdown at the end of regulation and then the championship-winning score in overtime.
Can you imagine what that must have felt like? Or what it would be like to sit back and watch yourself do that now?
Turns out that White, who has always kept his focus on the future throughout his Patriots career, had never actually taken the time to watch the broadcast of his big game. Until recently, when he finally allowed himself that opportunity when the game was rebroadcast shortly after the coronavirus shutdowns began.
"This was actually my first time watching the full game," White said. "It's pretty cool to see, it was a hard-fought game, we all expended a lot of energy out there, it took everybody to win that one. It was a great comeback, a great team victory."
Having a chance to re-live that championship glory must have been a refreshing respite from the uncertainty that's surrounding everything in the world right now. Normally White and his teammates would be getting ready for the team's offseason program, and then for training camp shortly after that. Now, players don't have access to the coaching and equipment they're accustomed to, and it's still an open question whether the NFL season will even be able to start on time.
In the grand scheme of things, White and his colleagues will be fine. Compared to actually having COVID-19 or having to deal with financial insecurity like the millions who have lost their jobs, having to improvise home workouts in between episodes of Ozark on Netflix isn't a huge deal. But White and his teammates are people too, and echoing coach Bill Belichick's words on his own social media statement the other day, White emphasized that we're all in this together.
"I'm just making the most of the situation, because some people are in a difficult situation at this point. They don't know when their next meal is coming or when the next check's coming," White said. "There's a lot of sick people. There's people dying each and every day. I hope everyone is taking the situation seriously because it's affecting a lot of people, and the more aware people are, the faster things will get better."
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
