NEWBURYPORT — For two long months, the Pentucket girls basketball team has had last night circled on its calendar.
“The Rematch,” as some were calling it. Pentucket vs. Newburyport Part II.
And there was history between these two teams that stemmed even farther back than Newburyport’s 59-49 win back in December. Go back to last winter season, and it was the Clippers who beat Pentucket on its home court to win the CAL Kinney title.
Flash forward to Thursday night, and not much has changed.
Pentucket came in to Newburyport High’s home gym with a CAL Kinney title on the line, and sweet revenge on the mind.
“We wanted revenge,” said Pentucket’s Abby Dube. “They got the 10-point win last time, so we’ve been working so hard to beat them. We knew we could do it, we just had to step up, bring the intensity and do it as a team.”
And that’s exactly what Pentucket got.
Behind some standout performances from Dube, Gabby Bellacqua and Ava DiBurro, Pentucket didn’t just win, but made a statement with a 63-45 victory in hostile territory. It’s a win that gives perennal power Pentucket (14-3, 11-1 CAL) yet another CAL Kinney title, and sent the team into a wild celebration at half court after the final buzzer.
“Oh my gosh, it means so much to us!” said Dube, who scored a team-high 18 points. “It really does. We’ve had a legacy of winning, and we just want to keep that legacy going and have it never end.”
For the first eight minutes, however, things didn’t look good for Pentucket.
Makenna Ward, who had a game-high 19 points, hit a driving layup at the buzzer to put Newburyport (13-2, 11-2 CAL) up 18-10 after the first quarter. The Clippers even spent a good chunk of the quarter without top scorer Emma Foley (16.8 ppg), who picked up two early fouls.
But Pentucket, traditionally one of the best man-to-man defenses in the state, went to a zone in the second quarter.
“It was something we had as a backup, and we needed a backup,” said Pentucket coach John McNamara. “We don’t do it a lot, it’s not something we do, but they played great and I think it got (Newburyport) out of their rythym.”
Indeed, the Clippers only scored four points in the second quarter, and struggled to get Foley any good looks in the paint. And thanks to a season-high 11 points from Ava DiBurro, and a jumper from Dube at the buzzer, Pentucket was able to take a 26-22 lead into halftime.
“Ava is a talented kid,” said McNamara. “We’ve been waiting for her, and she picked a great night to have a breakout game. She’s got great finishing skills, and she showed them tonight.”
Alyssa Thompson and Bellacqua came out with early buckets after the break, and, with Foley in foul trouble all night, the Clippers could never find a groove on offense. Another Dube bucket at the end of the quarter put Pentucket up 46-34 heading into the fourth.
After scoring 18 in the first quarter, the Clippers were held to 16 over the next two.
Even still, the Clippers showed some fight when Ward and Deirdre McElhinney hit back-to-back 3s early in the fourth to make it a 50-41 game. But Thompson (10 points) responded with a 3 of her own, and a couple of Bellacqua layups put the game out of reach.
“(Newburyport) is a great team, and they’re going to make a deep run in the tournament,” said McNamara. “I mean, they’re better positioned than we are for a deep run based on how the seedings are. But, from the second quarter on, we just played really good basketball.
“This was everything. We came here and won the game last year, the CAL mini championship, but we lost what they call the CAL title on our home court. So this meant a lot.”
Pentucket 63, Newburyport 45
Pentucket (63): Ally Cacciapuotti 0-0-0, A. Conover 0-0-0, Cloutier 1-1-3, Alyssa Thompson 4-1-10, Ava DiBurro 4-3-11, Abby Dube 8-2-18, Gabby Belacqua 7-0-14, Lana Mickelson 2-2-6. Totals 26-9-63
Newburyport (45): Sydney Turner 1-0-2, Deirdre McElhinney 4-1-10, Olivia McDonald 1-0-3, Makenna Ward 6-5-19, Metsket 0-0-0, Pavao 0-0-0, E. Foley 3-4-10, Lilly Papatola 0-1-1. Totals 15-11-45
3-pointers: P — Thompson, Dube; N — Ward 2, McElhinney, McDonald
Pentucket (14-3, 11-1 CAL): 10 16 20 17 — 63
Newburyport (13-2, 11-2 CAL): 18 4 12 11 — 45
